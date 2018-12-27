AFC Asian Cup 2019: Neil Etheridge excluded from Philippines 23 man squad

The AFC Asian Cup draws ever closer as teams announce their final squads. And as it happens, there are some big names who will be sitting out the tournament. One of them is Premier League goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who has not been included in Philippines final 23 man squad.

Etheridge, who has made over 60 appearances for his national team is currently plying his trade in England for Cardiff City. And as it happens he will be staying with the Welsh club throughout January while his compatriots participate in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. However, the reasons for his absence haven’t been revealed yet.

The Azkals are drawn in Group C of the competition alongside South Korea, China, and Kyrgyzstan. They play their opening match of the competition on January 7 against South Korea, before taking on China on January 11. They finally finish their group stage round of matches on January 16 against Kyrgyzstan.

In the absence of Etheridge, Sven Goran Eriksson has decided to call up Michael Falkesgaard, Kevin Ray Hansen, and Nathanael Ace Villanueva.

There are no other notable absentees from the squad, with Phil Younghusband, James Younghusband, Stephan Schrock, Carlos de Murga, and others retaining their places from the AFF Suzuki Cup roster.