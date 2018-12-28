Are Thailand genuine contenders at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan investigates if Southeast Asian giants Thailand actually have what it takes to challenge for top honours at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Having been one of just 12 teams to reach the third round of Asia’s qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it would appear – on paper – that Thailand have to be regarded as legitimate contenders at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

After all, that very achievement, even if they ultimately did finish bottom of their group with just two points from ten games, puts them in the same bracket as sides such as Iran, Japan, Qatar and China PR.

But after a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, which saw them fail to defend their title as they were eliminated by Malaysia in the semi-finals, are the Thais genuinely primed for a tilt at United Arab Emirates 2019?

For a start, they will welcome back three established stars into the fold in playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, striker Teerasil Dangda and left-back Theerathon Bunmathan, all of whom have spent the past year gaining valuable experience in Japanese football’s top flight.

While Teerasil and Theerathon have since returned to Muangthong United following the conclusion of their loan spells, both gave a creditable account of themselves and are better players for the experience.

The trio will automatically add some much-needed quality and experience to Milovan Rajevac’s side, while the Suzuki Cup did see players such as Pansa Hemviboon and Thitipan Puangchan were among a handful of players that did emerge from the Suzuki Cup with enhanced reputations.

As the two strongest teams in Group A alongside hosts United Arab Emirates, the War Elephants should have no trouble at least finishing ahead of India and Bahrain to guarantee a place in the Round of 16.

Still, how much further can they go?

🇹🇭🇹🇭 LOOK AWAY, THAILAND FANS!!! 😥😥 🐘 @Changsuek_TH have been dealt with a major blow after this 🧤 star has been ruled out of the 🏆 AFC Asian Cup 2019 due to injury! 🤕#AsianCup2019 #AC2019 @afcasiancuphttps://t.co/yDSv2TpJ4Y — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 26, 2018

The biggest issue for Thailand now has been the recent confirmation that star goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan will miss the tournament, due to a foot injury sustained back in October while playing for club side OH Leuven.

Already, Kawin would have been a key player for Rajevac, especially with his status as an Europe-based player following his move to Belgium at the start of the year.

Compounding Thailand’s problems is the fact that both Chatchai Budprom and Siwarak Tedsungnoen were far from convincing at the Suzuki Cup, but will now have to be relied on in a far-bigger competition.

After 5 WEEKS, 26 GAMES and 1 NEWLY-CROWNED CHAMPION, it’s time to unveil our @affsuzukicup TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT‼️ It wasn’t easy but @gabetan13 has gone for his BEST XI… but who else would YOU have picked??? #AFFSuzukiCup18https://t.co/vBr7Oc9xzh — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 17, 2018

Offensively, Rajevac’s charges should have less of an issue causing problems for the opposition, especially with Chanathip pulling the strings behind a forward line that will boast Teerasil, and with plenty of support coming from the wings in Theerathon and Tristan Do.

However, given how the Thais looked far from sound defensively even against their regional counterparts raises doubt over how they will cope if they come up against the might of Japan, Iran and Korea Republic.

A year ago, or even a month, had the same question posed, the answer would have been a firm yes – Thailand should be regarded as – at the very least – dark horses at the Asian Cup.

Nonetheless, following a disappointing year and without Kawin, who is arguably their most important player, perhaps expectations of the War Elephants need to be tempered ahead of January.