The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Kyrgyz Republic

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Kyrgyz Republic in this preview.

Kyrgyzstan played their first match as a sovereign nation only 26 years ago. Today, they’re already ranked as the 12th best team in Asia.

It’s been a dramatic ascent for the country that was once part of the USSR, as they take to the field in their first ever AFC Asian Cup Tournament.

The turning point in Kyrgyzstan football arrived only after 2010, when Russian manager Sergey Dvoryankov took over the reins, naturalizing a number of players from Ghana, Germany and other footballing powerhouses so that football can get a real kickstart in the country.

Tangible results and a vast improvement in style of play followed very soon when another Russian, Aleksandr Krestinin, took over as head coach and started infusing attacking intent on top of being hard to beat.

However, Kyrgyzstan’s road to success in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is littered with challenges. They find themselves in a group alongside powerhouses South Korea and China, with Philippines also posing a threat.

KYRGYZSTAN FACTFILE

Coach: Aleksandr Krestinin

Captain: Azamat Baymatov

Best Performance at Asian Cup: Making tournament debut in 2019

Last time out in 2015: Did not qualify

FIXTURES:

January 7: China PR vs Kyrgyzstan (Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain – 3pm local time)

January 11: Kyrgyzstan vs South Korea (Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 8pm local time)

January 16: Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines (Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 5.30pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – BAKHTIYAR DUYSHOBEKOV

Primarily a defensive midfielder, 23 year old Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov only recently signed for Bashundhara Kings in the Bangladesh Football Premier League. He had earlier played for Malaysian team Kelantan FA from June of 2018, making 8 appearances and scoring 2 goals.

His strong point is his tactical flexibility which means that he can just as easily slot into the defensive line to turn it into a back five and offer an option to play out from the back, should the team require more solidity.

His performances will especially be key against teams like South Korea and China where Kyrgyzstan can, within reason, be considered underdogs.

THE YOUNG STAR – ODILJON ABURAKHMAOEV

22 year old attacking midfielder Odiljob Aburakhmaoev can prove to be the difference for the Kyrgyzstani team at the AFC Asian Cup as he almost did at the Asian Games tournament conducted earlier this year, against South Korea.

Generally slotting in behind the attacking line, Aburakhmaoev is equally adept starting games or coming off the bench to make an impact.

In tight games that are decided by the slimmest of margins, his attacking impetus could make all the difference in the world for Kyrgyzstan.

THE VERDICT

Kyrgyzstan have their work cut out if they hope to progress from the group stages in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup tournament as they will come across historically better teams with more experience in the tournament that boast of players who ply their trades in some of the top leagues in the world.

A tactically sound approach is imperative, and perhaps the order of the day is to try and set up to be as hard to beat as possible.

(Photo Credits: Football database, AKIpress News Agency)