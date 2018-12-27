AFC Asian Cup 2019: India schedule, fixtures, matches, scores, live stream, start time, when and where to watch, pdf

India takes part in the AFC Asian Cup tournament set to kick off on Jan 5th in the UAE.

The tournament will play throughout the month and conclude on Feb 1st.

India will enter the contest in Group A as heavy underdogs. The group also comprises of the home team United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain.

The 23-man squad that India is sending to the tournament consists largely of the usual suspects – names like Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan to name a few.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Format and Groups Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Group Start time (HKT/IST) 3 06-Jan-2019 Thailand India Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi A 2000/1730 15 10-Jan-2019 India UAE Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi A 2230/2000 26 14-Jan-2019 India Bahrain Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah A 2230/2000

Where to watch India matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

All of India’s AFC Asian Cup matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

The matches will also be live streamed on Hotstar.

