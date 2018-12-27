AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia schedule, matches, scores, live stream, start time, when and where to watch, pdf

Australia head into AFC Asian Cup 2019 as the defending champions, having lifted the trophy four years ago as hosts.

The 2019 edition of the competition will be the Socceroos’ fourth, having previously participated in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Australia have been placed in Group B alongside Jordan, Palestine and Syria, and will fancy their chances of progression.

While the Socceroos have named a strong squad for the tournament, with the likes of Tom Rogic, Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie all present, they will be without the services of star midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has been ruled out of the competition after picking up an injury.

Graham Arnold’s men will kickstart their campaign against Jordan on January 6, and follow it up with games against Palestine and Syria as they chase their second Asian Cup title.

Australia schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Group Start Time (HKT/ACT) 2 06-Jan-2019 Australia Jordan Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain B 17:30/20:30 16 11-Jan-2019 Palestine Australia Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai B 17:30/20:30 27 15-Jan-2019 Australia Syria Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain B 20:00/23:00

Where to watch Australia matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

Fans who cannot make it to the stadium can rejoice as Fox Sports will be broadcasting the entire tournament.

All of Australia’s fixtures will be available live on channel 505.

All of the Socceroos’ games will also be live streamed via the My Football Live app.