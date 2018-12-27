Could Son gamble pay off for Korea Republic at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan analyses if Korea Republic can cope without Son Heung-min for their first two games of AFC Asian Cup 2019.
It was a calculated gamble that looks to have paid dividends.
Despite it being the start of the new Premier League campaign, Tottenham allowed Son Heung-min to represent Korea Republic at Asian Games 2018, a tournament they were not required to release any player for.
With Son leading his side to the gold medal, it looks as though all parties involved have benefitted.
Korea Republic claimed silverware, Son – as a result – has gained exemption from national service, and Spurs will now not lose a player for two years at the peak of his powers to military conscription.
Yet nothing is ever that simple.
View this post on Instagram
2018 Asian Game Winner 우리 팀원들 코칭스태프 또 우리 지원스태프 너무 감사하고 사랑하고 또 부족한 저를 정말로 빛나게 해줘서 너무 고맙습니다 주장으로써 처음으로 나간 국제 대회에서 이런 좋은성적을 낼수 있게 해줘서 너무나도 영광입니다 너무 많이 고생했고 진짜로 정말 진심으로 감사합니다 그리고 정말 저를 응원해주시는 팬분들 또는 전세계 축구팬분들 뭐라고 말씀을 드려야 할지 모르겠습니다 너무 많은 성원 너무많은 응원을 받아서 정말 많은 책임감 느끼고 감사하게 생각합니다 정말로 팬분들 덕분에 제가 금메달이라는거를 목에 걸수 있었습니다 저한테 평생 잊지 못할 추억 만들어주셔서 감사합니다 앞으로 대한민국을 위해서 대한민국 축구를 위해서 또 저 손흥민을 위해서 최선을 다해서 발전된 모습 보이도록 노력 정말 많이 하겠습니다! 감사하고 사랑합니다❤️ 금메달은 국민의 것입니다🥇
The trade-off for Son’s services at the Asian Games means that he will now miss the Taegeuk Warriors’ opening two games at AFC Asian Cup 2019, joining them only after he has helped Tottenham take on Cardiff, Tranmere, Chelsea and Manchester United in a hectic period of fixtures.
As traditional heavyweights of Asia, Korea Republic will head into the Asian Cup as one of the favourites and they should have enough depth in the squad to at least get out of Group C.
However, could the absence of Son come back to haunt the South Koreans?
Put simply, probably not – and they have the tournament schedule to thank for that.
With the two highest-ranked teams in each group only meeting each other on the final match day, Son will arrive in time for what is on paper Korea Republic’s toughest test: China PR on January 16.
By that time, with all due respect to Philippines and Krygyz Republic, they should already have six points in the bag.
Still, the damage could be done not on group standings, but on the field later on in the tournament when the stakes get higher.
It is obvious why Tottenham would have wanted Son to stay on at least until the middle of January, with big games against Chelsea and United in the span of a week.
That, however, means that if Son is sent straight to action against China, it would be less than 48 hours after he has played against United with a seven-hour flight thrown in as well.
Then, if the Taegeuk Warriors are to reach the final, that would mean another four games across 13 days, which would be physically taxing on any player even without extra-time and penalties.
View this post on Instagram
많은 격려와 응원 너무 감사합니다 부족함에도 불구하고 너무나 행복한 6월이였습니다.. 선수들 너무 수고 많았습니다 사랑합니다❤🇰🇷
If fatigue does hit South Korea’s talismanic forward, are there others who can step up?
Fortunately, for them, there are quality alternatives in the likes of Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung and Ji Dong-won.
Hwang and Lee are both starting to establish themselves in Europe with German second-tier outfits Hamburg and Holstein Kiel respectively, while Ji is a seasoned campaigner with experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga.
Had this been a World Cup, Korea Republic would have been heavily reliant on Son, their only world-beater at present.
But, one tier below at the Asian Cup, the likes of Hwang, Lee and Ji could get the job done.
For that, the gamble that was taken back in August at the Asian Games still looks like it will pay off.
And, if Son can somehow fight through the fatigue and play a starring role at the Asian Cup, then everyone involved could have just hit the jackpot.