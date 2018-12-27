Could Son gamble pay off for Korea Republic at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan analyses if Korea Republic can cope without Son Heung-min for their first two games of AFC Asian Cup 2019.

It was a calculated gamble that looks to have paid dividends.

Despite it being the start of the new Premier League campaign, Tottenham allowed Son Heung-min to represent Korea Republic at Asian Games 2018, a tournament they were not required to release any player for.

With Son leading his side to the gold medal, it looks as though all parties involved have benefitted.

Korea Republic claimed silverware, Son – as a result – has gained exemption from national service, and Spurs will now not lose a player for two years at the peak of his powers to military conscription.

Yet nothing is ever that simple.

The trade-off for Son’s services at the Asian Games means that he will now miss the Taegeuk Warriors’ opening two games at AFC Asian Cup 2019, joining them only after he has helped Tottenham take on Cardiff, Tranmere, Chelsea and Manchester United in a hectic period of fixtures.

As traditional heavyweights of Asia, Korea Republic will head into the Asian Cup as one of the favourites and they should have enough depth in the squad to at least get out of Group C.

However, could the absence of Son come back to haunt the South Koreans?

Put simply, probably not – and they have the tournament schedule to thank for that.

With the two highest-ranked teams in each group only meeting each other on the final match day, Son will arrive in time for what is on paper Korea Republic’s toughest test: China PR on January 16.

By that time, with all due respect to Philippines and Krygyz Republic, they should already have six points in the bag.

Still, the damage could be done not on group standings, but on the field later on in the tournament when the stakes get higher.

It is obvious why Tottenham would have wanted Son to stay on at least until the middle of January, with big games against Chelsea and United in the span of a week.

That, however, means that if Son is sent straight to action against China, it would be less than 48 hours after he has played against United with a seven-hour flight thrown in as well.

Then, if the Taegeuk Warriors are to reach the final, that would mean another four games across 13 days, which would be physically taxing on any player even without extra-time and penalties.

If fatigue does hit South Korea’s talismanic forward, are there others who can step up?

Fortunately, for them, there are quality alternatives in the likes of Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung and Ji Dong-won.

Hwang and Lee are both starting to establish themselves in Europe with German second-tier outfits Hamburg and Holstein Kiel respectively, while Ji is a seasoned campaigner with experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Had this been a World Cup, Korea Republic would have been heavily reliant on Son, their only world-beater at present.

But, one tier below at the Asian Cup, the likes of Hwang, Lee and Ji could get the job done.

For that, the gamble that was taken back in August at the Asian Games still looks like it will pay off.

And, if Son can somehow fight through the fatigue and play a starring role at the Asian Cup, then everyone involved could have just hit the jackpot.