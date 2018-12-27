AFC Asian Cup 2019: India announce final 23-man squad for continental competition

Indian national team coach Stephen Constantine has announced his final 23-man squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Constantine, who had earlier named a 28-man squad preliminary squad, has now trimmed it down to 23, with Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalruatthara and Arindam Bhattacharya the names to miss out.

Apart from a few surprises – the inclusion of under-fire striker Sumeet Passi being one – the squad announcement was along expected lines, with all of the Blue Tigers’ mainstays – Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh, Udanta Singh and co. featuring.

Constantine’s men will begin their campaign against ASEAN giants Thailand before squaring off against hosts UAE and ending their group stage campaign with a game against Bahrain.

2⃣3⃣-player-squad for @afcasiancup is announced Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Salam Ranjan Singh, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #BlueTigers — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 26, 2018

2⃣3⃣-player-squad for @afcasiancup is announced Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Pronay Halder, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #BlueTigers — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 26, 2018

India 23-man final squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City), Vishal Kaith (Pune City)

Defenders: Pritam Kotal (ATK), Sarthak Golui (Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters), Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos)

Midfielders: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru), Rowllin Borges (NorthEast United), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters), Ashique Kuruniyan (Pune City), Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin), Jackichand Singh (Goa), Pronay Halder (ATK)

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur), Balwant Singh (ATK)