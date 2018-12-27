The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: India

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at India in this preview.

As things stand, it would be difficult to believe that India were once the runners-up in the Asian Cup. Yes, that’s true! In the tournament held in Israel back in 1964, the 1958 Summer Olympics semifinalists reached the finals from the East Zone and recorded wins over Korea Republic and Hong Kong to finish second-best in the tournament.

A lot of water has flown under the bridge since those golden era of Indian football. And these days, even qualification to the continental championship is in itself an achievement for the Blue Tigers. And it is after missing out on the 2015 Asian Cup that India have made it to the 2019 tournament to make it to their second Asian Cup in this decade.

Globetrotting coach Stephen Constantine is the brains that have led India to qualification for the event, but the English coach has come under criticism of a section of Indian football fans for his tactics and preference of players. But very few coaches know Indian football inside out like the 56-year-old and he can still have the final say with a good performance in the Emirates.

INDIA FACTFILE

Coach: Stephen Constantine

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Best performance at Asian Cup: Runners-up (1964)

Last time out in 2015: Did not qualify

FIXTURES

January 6: Thailand vs India (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30pm local time)

January 10: India v UAE (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

January 14: India vs Bahrain (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – SUNIL CHHETRI

India’s captain Sunil Chhetri still remains the nation’s most important and inspirational player at the club and international stage. The 34-year-old striker has 65 international goals from 103 appearances for India and is the second highest active international goalscorer — only behind Cristiano Ronaldo who has 85 goals to his name.

With his career almost reaching its twilight, the India captain will very well know that this will be his final opportunity to do something in a major tournament and will be determined to sign off with a spirited performance — and taking India to an unlikely second round of the Asian Cup 2019 will see his star rise even higher.

Sunil has five goals and an assist for his Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC this season and if the captain can bring his instinctive finishing to Asia’s grandest stage, India might just be dreaming about life beyond the group stages.

THE YOUNG STAR – ASHIQUE KURUNIYAN

The 21-year-old Kerala forward is one of the rising stars of Indian football and is part of Constantine’s 23-man final squad at the Asian Cup 2019.

The FC Pune City winger, who went on trials with Spanish club Villarreal CF a couple of seasons ago, has gone from strength to strength since making his ISL debut last year.

If the match demands some pace up front, it is Ashique who Constantine can turn to — thanks to his quick feet and ability to take on defenders. The youngster is not afraid of having a go at goal either and he could be the super sub that India might need at the big tournament this January.

THE VERDICT

In their last appearance in the Asian Games in 2011, India had lost 4-0 to Australia, 5-2 to Bahrain and 4-1 to South Korea. However, this time around, one could say that the draw has been kind to them as they are drawn with hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Thailand in Group A.

India’s fortunes in the 17th edition of the tournament will very much depend on their opening match in which they will play ASEAN powerhouse Thailand in Abu Dhabi on January 6. If the Blue Tigers can somehow nick a win against the War Elephants, that would become the perfect springboard for the South Asians to maybe make it to the knockout stages.

One wouldn’t bet them to topple either of UAE or Bahrain, but a goalless draw with Asian giants China in an October friendly in Jiangsu proves that Constantine’s men can at times spring a surprise or two.