In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in this preview.

They fell a couple of hurdles short at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup in Australia, but UAE will be hoping to go all the way as they host Asia’s showpiece event in their backyard from January 5 to February 1.

History is on their side as the previous time they hosted the event was when they pulled off their best effort in the competition so far. In the 1996 tournament the Emirates hosted, the Whites breezed into the final only to go down fighting to Saudi Arabia on penalties.

However, the tournament doesn’t come at a great moment for the Emiratis as they are still to get going during Italian coach Alberto Zaccheroni’s 14-month reign recording just four wins so far despite reaching the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup in January earlier this year.

However, with the tournament returning to Emirates after 22 years, expectations are soaring among the home team’s supporters. Will Zaccheroni’s men rise upto the occasion and deliver a performance worthy of the grand stage the nation has set for itself? We have just a few more weeks to find out.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FACTFILE

Coach: Alberto Zaccheroni

Captain: Ismail Matar

Best performance at Asian Cup: Runners-up in 1996

Last time out in 2015: Finished third after losing to eventual winners Australia in the semifinal

FIXTURES

January 5: UAE v Bahrain (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

January 10: India v UAE (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

January 14: UAE v Thailand (Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – AHMED KHALIL

A vastly experienced campaigner with almost 100 international caps for UAE already at just the age of 27, Ahmed will have to further step up in the absence of the team’s biggest star Omar Abdulrahman who is missing the tournament due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Ahmed was the driving force for UAE at the 2015 Asian Cup scoring four goals — only one short of his teammate Ali Mabkhout who won the Golden Boot — as the nation made the last four. He also took his club side Al-Ahli to the final of the AFC Champions League that season netting six goals and making him 2015’s Asian Footballer of the Year.

And the Emirates would expect nothing short of the Sharjah-born forward this time around as they look to go even further in the tournament in front of their supporters. If Khalil can once again link up with Mabkhout up front like the old days, UAE will have a chance to go far in the competition.

THE YOUNG STAR – ALI SALMEEN

Salmeen has been around UAE national team for some time now, but he is still only 23 years old and heads into his maiden AFC Asian Cup looking to impress in the midfield needing a creative fulcrum.

And it looks like he is hitting a purple patch with the tournament days away after he scored his first international goal in UAE’s 2-0 win over Yemen in a warm-up game last month.

Salmeen also has the experience of playing in the AFC Champions League this season for his Arabian Gulf League side Al Wasl FC despite them exiting in the group stages.

THE VERDICT

UAE will have to hardly break any sweat to progress to the knockout stages as table toppers from a group that features Thailand, India and Bahrain.

In the 2015 Asian Cup, UAE recorded a 2-1 win over Bahrain in the group stages while they have not lost to the War Elephants since 2004. Meanwhile, their last defeat at the hands of India came almost 17 years ago.

In the knockout stages, the hosts’ fortunes will very much rely on how Zaccheroni manages to fill the void left by Omar Abdulrahman and whether his replacements like Khalfan Mubarak and Saif Rashid will be able to rise to the occasion.