Oman Football Association has named 23 players who will represent the nation at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicking off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 25.

Oman, who will be without star goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi who has been ruled out of the continental championship after suffering an injury, will be led by midfielder Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri who plays for Qatar Stars League club Al-Mesaimeer.

The team coached by Pim Verbeek have never reached the knockout stages of the Asian Cup. But, they come into the tournament in high spirits after lifting their second Arabian Gulf Cup title earlier this year defeating UAE in the final.

In the 2015 Asian Cup held in Australia, Oman collected three points from the group stages — the points coming from a 1-0 win over regional rivals Kuwait.

Oman will open their campaign in the Asian Cup 2019 against Uzbekistan on January 9 before facing Japan on January 13. They will face Turkmenistan in their final group match on January 17.

Oman’s 23-man final squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Ammar Al-Rushaidi (Al-Suwaiq), Faiz Al-Rushaidi (Al-Ain Saudi), Ahmed Al-Rawahi (Al-Nasr)

Defenders: Mohammed Al-Musalami (Dhofar), Mohammed Al-Rawahi (Al-Wakrah), Mohammed Al-Balushi (Al-Nahda), Saad Al-Mukhaini (Al-Nassr), Khalid Al0Braiki (Al-Nasr), Ali Al-Busaidi (Dhofar), Mahmood Al-Mushaifri (Al-Nasr)

Midfielders: Ali Al-Jabri (Al-Nahda), Raed Ibrahim Saleh (Valletta FC), Mohsin Al-Khaldi (Sohar SC), Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri (Al-Mesaimeer), Jameel Al-Yahmadi (Al-Warah), Mataz Saleh (Dhofar), Harib Al-Saadi (Dhofar), Yaseen Al-Sheyadi (Al-Suwaiq)

Forwards: Khalid Al-Hajri (Al-Nasr), Mohammed Al-Ghassani (Saham Club), Muhsen Al-Ghassani (Al-Suwaiq), Mohammed Al-Hosni (Al-Nahda)