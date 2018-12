Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has named 24 players who will travel to Qatar for the team’s training camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Vietnam will travel to the Gulf nation for a short camp before they open their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup against Iraq on January 8. They will face three-time champions Iran on January 12 before facing debutants Yemen on January 16.

Vietnam have been training at Hanoi since they emerged as the champions in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 earlier this month and played out a 1-1 draw against DPR Korea on December 25.

And their South Korean tactician has now shortlisted a 24-member squad for the Asian Cup.

Luc Xuan Hung has been dropped from the squad after suffering an injury while three other names — Nguyen Hoang Duc, Ngo Tung Quoc and Phan Thanh Hau — also do not make the list.

The squad will have to reduced to 23 before the start of the tournament which kicks off on January 5.

Vietnam’s 24-man squad for Qatar training camp

Dang Van Lam (Hai Phong FC), Bui Tien Dung (FLC Thanh Hoa FC), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN FC), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel FC), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC), Luong Xuan Truong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC), Nguyen Van Toan (Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC), Dinh Thanh Binh (Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC), Do Hung Dung (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi FC), Ngan Van Dai (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam FC), Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang FC), Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong), Ho Tan Tai (Becamex, Binh Duong, Nguyen Trong Hoang (FLC Thanh Hoa FC), Que Ngoc Hai (SLNA FC), Doan Van Hau (Hanoi FC), Do Duy Manh (Hanoi FC), Pham Duc Huy (Hanoi FC), Phan Van Duc (SLNA FC), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC).