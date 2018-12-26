Thailand have been dealt with a major blow after it was confirmed that their star goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan is to miss the AFC Asian Cup 2019 due to an injury.

Kawin was one of the four players playing in the foreign leagues to have been added to Milovan Rajevac’s side for the Asian Cup after their disappointing semifinal exit in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The 28-year-old had been missing from action for his club side OH Leuven of Belgium since October after suffering from a foot injury, but was included in Rajevac’s 27-man squad for the Asian Cup which is to begin in the United Arab Emirates on January 5.

However, contrary to expectations, Kawin has been unable to recover in time for the continental championship and will now miss out on the tournament.

“it is now 100 per cent sure that I cannot recover from my injury. So, I would like to say thank you to all of the Thailand fans for supporting me in the difficult moment,” the goalkeeper said announcing the news.

“However, I think our Thailand squad right now is good enough to start the biggest tournament in Asia in two week and I think we can go trough to the knockout stages,” Kawin said.

Bangkok Glass custodian kept the goal for the War Elephants in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and he is now expected to continue to be under the bar for Thailand who will open their Asian Cup campaign against India on January 6.

Thailand will then face Bahrain on January 10 before taking on hosts UAE on January 14.