After a rather disappointing exit in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, Thailand have set their sights on the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019, and are working hard to address the cracks that opened up during the previous tournament.

Midfielder Thitipan Puangchan, while speaking to Thai website The Nation, revealed the key areas the side are focussing on in training camp.

“The coach thinks we will need a lot of energy for the tournament. So, fitness is very important; we haven’t focused much on the tactical aspects yet,” he said.

“We made several mistakes in the AFF Cup. The players and the coaching team are well aware of that and we have been working hard to fix them,” Thitipan added.

The War Elephants crashed out in the semifinal of the Suzuki Cup, but Thitipan believes the return of several star players will be the key to their success in the Asian Cup.

“They will all make up for what he were missing in the AFF Cup. They will make our team more competitive.”

Thailand’s best finish in the competition came way back in 1972, and they have failed to make any sort of impression since then.

However, Thitipan believes they can rewrite history this time around. “The Asian Cup is a big tournament and all players hope to be a part of it as it’s a dream competition for us. I expect our team to make the cut so that I can help the team pursue our goal,’