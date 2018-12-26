When the Kyrgyz Republic take the field on January 7, it will mark a new chapter in their footballing history; one that will never be forgotten. Star forward Mirlan Murzaev echoed that sentiment when he revealed his goals for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Having failed to qualify in five previous attempts, Kyrgyz Republic will make their bow in the continental competition in January.

While they begin as firm underdogs, Murzaev is not in the least bit intimidated. Speaking to the-AFC.com, he said, “We have taken our preparations very seriously and are keen to show our rivals that we are no pushovers.

“At our camp in Doha we have made good use of the excellent facilities available and we can’t wait for our first match on January 7.

“The group is tough but we are a strong team ourselves and qualifying for the Finals of the AFC Asian Cup is a good indicator that we are good enough to be in the tournament.

“There are no easy rivals for anyone in the tournament. The team is going to do everything in order to show we truly belong here.”

The 28-year-old plays his club football in Turkey, which is a reason for his rapid development. “I have learnt a lot playing in Turkey in terms of tactics and skills. The Turks are very passionate about the game and have a very good structure.

Murzaev also stressed the fact that his nation is still taking baby steps in the footballing arena, with the sport only very recently coming to the fore.

“In Kyrgyz Republic, football is still developing. Wrestling and the traditional sport of kok beru are still the favourite sports but football has gained much popularity in the past few years,” he explained.

“When the national team is playing crowds throng the ground. This is a good sign of progress. Hopefully, the AFC Asian Cup will help to develop the game further. At the moment we have only the AFC Asian Cup in our mind. We are fully focused on it.”

Kyrgyz Republic open their campaign against China after which they square off against South Korea and the Philippines.