AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran midfielder ruled out of tournament

Iran have received another major blow to their aspirations of winning the AFC Asian Cup 2019, with holding midfielder Ali Karimi being ruled out of the continental competition.

This setback comes a day after Iran lost the services of their other star midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi.

Karimi, who plays for Esteghlal in the Persian Gulf Pro League, was initially named in coach Carlos Queiroz’s preliminary squad but will now have to be replaced.

The extent of the injury is yet to be determined, but he is confirmed to miss the Asian Cup which begins in January.

Karimi has made 10 appearances for Iran ever since his debut back in 2016, and his absence will surely be felt in the midfield.

The three-time champions will kick off their campaign with a game against Yemen before squaring off against 2018 Suzuki Cup winners, Vietnam, and then 2007 Asian Cup champions Iraq.