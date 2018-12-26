AFC Asian Cup 2019: Star midfielder Chanathip reveals Thailand’s goals for continental competition

Thailand are eager to erase the painful memories of their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal exit when they take centre stage in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Having recalled a host of star names, including midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin, the War Elephants will target an extended run in the 17th edition of the continental competition.

Chanathip, who was recently named in the J League Team of the Year following his exploits with Consadole Sapporo, expressed his desire to see his team succeed at the Asian Cup.

Speaking to Thailand FA, Chanathip said, “The Asian Cup is the largest tournament in Asia. We all want to work well. It’s the first time for many people, including me and personally, I am proud and happy to have the opportunity to be part of it this time. “

The 25-year-old also set a goal for his side, hoping to see them make at least the knockout rounds of the competition.

“There is a national team flag on my chest and I want to do my best. I want to take the team through to the round of 16 or deeper. Every second on the field, it’s for the nation; we play for the fans. “

Milovan Rajevac’s side kick off their tournament with a game against India on January 6. They will follow that up with games against Bahrain and UAE.