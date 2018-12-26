AFC Asian Cup 2019: Syria announce final 23-man squad

Syria has announced its final 23-man squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE.

However, they will be without the services of influential captain Firas al-Khatib as the 35 year old forward has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Syria will be looking to better their previous records of never climbing past the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup, especially after failing to even qualify in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

However, they will have to negotiate a tough group comprising the likes of defending Champions Australia, Palestine and Jordan to progress.

Star player Mohammad Osman, who plays for Heracles in Eredivisie in Holland, will have to stand up and be counted alongside Omar Kharbin, who has 16 goals in 37 caps for his country, and stand in captain Omar Al-Soma of Al-Ahli.

Syria final 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Alma (Al-Wahda), Mahmoud Al-Youssef (Al-Jabalain), Ahmad Madania (Al-Jaish)

Defenders: Ahmad Al Salih (Al-Ahed), Moayad Ajan (Al-Jazeera), Jehad Al Baour (Al-Riffa), Omar Midani (Pyramids), Amro Jenyat (Al-Shabab), Hussein Jwayed (Al-Zawra’a), Nadim Sabagh (Tishreen), Abdul Malek Anizan (Al-Jaish)

Midfielders: Mahmoud Al Mawas (Mahmoud Al Mawas), Mohammed Osman (Heracles Almelo), Osama Omari (Qatar), Tamer Haj Mohamad (Ohod), Ahmad Ashkar (Al-Jaish), Youssef Kalfa (Al-Hazem), Zaher Midani (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Khaled Al Mobayed (Al-Wahda), Fahd Youssef (Al-Sailiya)

Forwards: Omar Kharbin (Al-Hilal), Omar Al Soma (c) (Al-Ahli), Mardik Mardikian (Al-Jazeera)