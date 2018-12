AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan announce final 23-man squad

Jordan have announced their final 23-man squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Almost all of the usual suspects have found a place in the final squad, with veterans Amer Shafi, Anas Bani Yaseen and Yaseen Al-Bakhit all featuring.

Defender Ihsan Haddad, who is still rehabilitating from an injury he picked up earlier, misses out along with the likes of Mohammed al-Shatnawi, Ahmed al-Sughair, Rajaei Ayed, and Jamie Siaj.

The most high-profile name is surely Musa Al-Taamari, who plies his trade for Cyprus giants APOEL.

Jordan begin their campaign against Australia before squaring off against Syria and Palestine.

Jordan final 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Amer Shafi (Shabab Al-Ordon), Moataz Yaseen (Al-Faisaly), Ahmed Abdel-Sattar (Al-Jazeera)

Defenders: Tareq Khattab (Al-Salmiya), Yazan Abu Arab (Al-Jazeera), Mohammed Al-Basha (Al-Wehdat), Anas Bani Yaseen (Al-Faisaly), Bara’ Marei (Al-Faisaly), Feras Shelbaieh (Al-Jazeera), Salem Al-Ajalin (Al-Faisaly)

Midfielders: Baha’ Abdel-Rahman (Al-Faisaly), Saeed Murjan (Al-Wehdat), Saleh Rateb (Al-Wehdat), Yousef Al-Rawashdeh (Al-Faisaly), Ahmad Ersan (Al-Faisaly), Yazan Thalji (Al-Wehdat), Yaseen Al-Bakhit (Dibba Al-Fujairah), Musa Al-Taamari (APOEL), Obaida Al-Samarneh (Al-Wehdat), Khalil Bani Attiah (Al-Faisaly), Ahmed Samir (Al-Jazeera)

Forwards: Baha’ Faisal (Al-Wehdat) and Odai Khadr (Dhofr).