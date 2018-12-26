AFC Asian Cup 2019: Uzbekistan 23-man final squad announced

Uzbekistan manager Hector Cuper has announced his final 23-man squad that will travel to the UAE for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The veteran manager will be without the services of attacker Ivan Nagaev who suffered an injury in training camp.

Cuper has also surprisingly omitted a few big-names who were expected to form an integral part of Uzbekistan’s side, including Igor Sergeev, who made his mark in the previous edition of the Asian Cup as well as Javohir Ilyasov and Dilshod Rakhmatullaev.

Jasurbek Yakhshibaev, who starred for Uzbekistan in the AFC U23 Championships earlier this year, also failed to make the cut.

Rather surprisingly, only two out-and-out strikers have made the final squad, with Marat Bikmaev and Sardor Rashidov set to shoulder the entire goalscoring burden.

The White Wolves begin their campaign on January 9 against Oman before crossing swords with Turkmenistan and Japan.

Uzbekistan final 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Ignatiy Nesterov (FC Lokomotiv), Utkir Yusupov (FC Kokand-1912), Sanjar Quvvatov (FC Nasaf)

Defenders: Egor Krimets (FC Pakhtakor), Anzur Ismoilov (FC Lokomotiv), Doston Tursunov (Renofa Yamaguchi, J-League), Islam Tukhtahodjaev (FC Lokomotiv), Oleg Zoteev (FC Lokomotiv), Farrukh Sayfiev (FC Pakhtakor), Akmal Shorahmedov (FC Pakhtakor), Davron Hoshimov (FC Navbahor)

Midfielders: Odil Hamrobekov (FC Nasaf), Odil Ahmedov (Shanghai SIPG, Chinese Super League), Otabek Shukurov (Sharjah, UAE), Fozil Musaev (Jubilo Iwata, J-League), Jaloliddin Masharipov (FC Pakhtakor), Aziz Turgunbaev (FC Navbahor), Doston Hamdamov (FC Anji, Russian Premier League), Javohir Sidikov (FC Kokand-1912), Ikrom Alibaev (FC Seoul, K-League), Eldor Shomurodov (FC Rostov, Russian Premier League)

Forwards: Marat Bikmaev (FC Lokomotiv), Sardor Rashidov (FC Lokomotiv)