AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam play out 1-1 draw against DPR Korea in friendly clash

Vietnam and DPR Korea played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly played as part of the preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The match, which was played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, the recently crowned AFF Suzuki Cup champions took the lead through Nguyen Tien Linh in the 54th minute after a goalless first half with Nguyen Cong Phuong providing the assist.

Jong Il Gwan then equalised for the visitors in the 81st minute from a freekick as the match finished in a stalemate.

Park Hang-seo’s side have been placed in a tricky Group D alongside Iran, Iraq and Yemen. North Korea, on the other hand, are a part of Group E with Lebanon, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

While the Golden Dragons begin their Asian Cup campaign on 8th January against Iraq, DPR Korea will play Saudi Arabia on the same night. Vietnam then play Iran on 12th January followed by a matchup against Yemen on 16th of the month.

Korea, on the other hand, play their last two group stage matches against Qatar and Lebanon on 13th and 17th January respectively.