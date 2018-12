AFC Asian Cup 2019: Setback for Iran as Reading midfielder ruled out

Iran have been dealt a blow ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as their midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder plays for Reading in England and is considered an important part of Carlos Queiroz’s side. Though a replacement hasn’t been announced yet, Rouzbeh Cheshmi is expected to take his place.

BREAKING NEWS: Saeed Ezatollahi due to injury is out of the Asian Cup. What a loss for us! — Gol Bezan (@GolBezan) December 25, 2018

The midfielder has 28 Iran caps to his name and has a goal for them as well. He featured for them in the 2018 FIFA World Cup I Russia too.

Iran have been drawn in Group D alongside Vietnam, Iraq and Yemen. They will start their Asian Cup journey with a match against Yemen on January 7th before facing Vietnam on January 12 and Iraq on January 16.