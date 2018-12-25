Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has said that his men are looking to carry on the momentum from the FIFA World Cup 2018 to the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Saudi national team had defeated Egypt 2-1 and fought neck-and-neck with Uruguay in a 1-0 defeat in the group stages of the World Cup in Russia after bouncing back from an opening day thrashing at the hands of hosts Russia.

Heading into the continental championship beginning in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5, the Argentine tactician is hoping that the Green Falcons can build on that resurgence to go on and lift their fourth Asian Cup title come February 1.

🎥 | اليوم الثاني من معسكر المنتخب الوطني بمدينة دبي الإماراتية 👇🏻: #معاك_يالأخضر 🇸🇦🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/zqGRJiWddQ — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) December 24, 2018

“We believe we have selected the best players for the squad and the focus now is on making sure we are ready. In terms of preparation, the squad is exactly where we wanted them to be at this stage,” Pizzi told the official website of Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

“I think these players are in their best technical and physical form at the moment. We are determined to show an outstanding level and we having had a good preparation process, I am sure we can do well at the AFC Asian Cup.”

Saudi Arabia are pooled with Qatar, Lebanon and DPR Korea in Group E of the Asian Cup and will begin their campaign against North Korea on January 8. They will then face Lebanon on January 12 before taking on Qatar in their final group match on January 17.

“We have been watching and evaluating the performance of each player with his club and we examined all possibilities as to what they can provide to the team,” the former Chile coach said talking about his team selection for the Asian Cup.

“We also took into consideration whether they participated in previous training camps and know the way the technical staff work,” he added.