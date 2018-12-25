AFC Asian Cup 2019: Indian national team yet to receive full set of official kit

The Indian football team, which has travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is yet to receive its full set of official kit.

The Sunil Chhetri led side is set to play Oman in a friendly as a part of their preparation for the continental showpiece on Thursday. However, they haven’t received their national jerseys and training kits.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had replaced Nike with an Indian sportswear brand Six5Six as the kit suppliers for the national team in a deal believed to be around INR 8-10 crores.

As a result of the delay, the team has been training behind closed doors in their old training kits provided by Nike. According to reports in Times of India, some kits have been delivered but they did not have updated kit numbers while some were ill-fitted.

According to TOI, AIFF secretary general Kushal Das said on the matter, “There’s no reason for creating unnecessary controversy. Some of the kits have already been received, and by Tuesday the players will have all the kits with them”

A Six5Six insider told the Indian publication, “Nobody from the AIFF mentioned that they required different set of jersey numbers for the Oman friendly and the AFC Cup. Discussions were only about the AFC Cup jersey numbers. That list, which was provided by the AIFF, was sent to the vendor and, accordingly, the numbers were printed.”

India will start their Asian Cup campaign against Thailand on 6th January.

