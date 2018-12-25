Omar Abdulrahman will not take to the field for hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, instead watching on from the sidelines as he recuperates from an ACL tear sustained in his right knee.

The team that he inspired to a third place finish in the 2015 edition of the tournament would have lost their thrust without him. They will miss the goals and the assists certainly, for Abdulrahman has been directly responsible for 43 of those in his 68 appearances for the country.

But they will also miss out on his David Luiz-esque hairdo bobbing up and down in the middle of the park as he drew the attentions of the defenders on the field – and the collective headlines off of it – to himself.

With the former Al Ain star around, it elevated the Whites in the estimation of their opponents. Like Lebron James with the LA Lakers or as Eric Cantona did with Manchester United. Not every contribution of theirs would necessarily be game changing – but their presence certainly was.

Who can fill the midfielder’s void?

UAE has to try to circumvent the loss of that now, with coach Alberto Zaccheroni forced to tweak his tactics to compensate for the gnawing void in the middle of the pitch. Perhaps a fluent 4-3-3, with pace down the wings – with star striker and 2015 AFC Player of the year Ahmed Khalil stepping up to shoulder the mantle of destructor-in-chief.

Khalil has a noteworthy scoring record for the UAE national team, notching up 49 goals in 97 caps. Much will hinge on his experience and goal-getting abilities if Zaccheroni is to stitch together an effective game plan devoid of Omar’s golden touch.

Fellow forward Ali Mabkhout will also have to stand out and be counted. Boasting a prolific scoring record for both club and country, Mabkhout’s pace and strength will play a key role in the UAE’s effectiveness going forward.

But rearguard action is equally important if the home team is to progress to the farther reaches of the tournament. First choice goalkeeper Khalid Essa essayed a fine account of his shot stopping abilities in his team Al Ain’s progression to the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup final, where they were finally undone by European champions Real Madrid.

Even then, Essa’s saves were vital in ensuring that the scoreline retained some semblance of respectability. Veteran Ismael Ahmed would also need to pull his weight in central defence, ensuring that Essa’s intervention is kept to a minimum where possible.

As the home team look to improve on their third-placed finish from last edition, they will undoubtedly enjoy burgeoning fan support but will have to carefully navigate the line between being buoyed or bogged down by it.

Omar Abdulrahman is a tremendous miss for them, but with a sound tactical plan to counteract that from Zaccheroni and the right sort of application from the players, perhaps they can glean an extra man from the stands that helps plug the hole after all.