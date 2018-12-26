AFC Asian Cup 2019: Format and Groups

The AFC Asian Cup is the premier footballing tournament in Asia and is played once every four years. This time around, the tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1 and will feature 24 teams from across the continent that will vie for the right to be crowned the Champions of Asia.

The winner of the tournament will get a berth in the FIFA Confederation Cup to be held in 2021 by a to be determined associate of the AFC, after 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar lost the rights to do so.

The 24 teams have been split into 6 groups, each comprising 4 teams. The format that will be followed was the one used in Euro 2016.

Format

The tournament will begin with a group stage first, with each team playing the other three teams in the group once. The group stages will be split into three match days, to be conducted from the 5th of January to the 17th.

At the end of the three match days, the top two teams in each group will progress automatically to the knockout round of sixteen (which makes 12 teams), with the four best performing third placed teams out of six also progressing to tally up to 16 teams going through in total.

From the Round of 16, the knockout stages begin as we go from 16 teams to 8, 4 and finally 2 in the finals. There will be no third placed play off.

This means that every match has to yield a winner, and if the scores are level in regulation time, a winner will be decided based on 30 minutes of extra time and eventually, a penalty shootout.

A fourth substitution will be allowed during extra time.

The four third place teams that progress will only be matched up against four first placed teams from Group A,B,C and D. The exact match up will be decided based on which of the groups yield the four best third placed teams.

The following is the representation of all the various match ups in the Round of 16 involving the best four third placed teams, depending on which groups they emerge from.

The knockout stages are structured as such, starting from January 20th up till the finals on February 1:

Groups

There are six groups in the tournament, from A to F, each consisting of 4 teams. The group stages will be conducted in a round robin style, with each team playing each other team in their group once.

The groups and the teams in them are as follows:

(Photo Credits: the-afc.com)