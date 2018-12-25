AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 of the biggest stars missing the tournament with injury

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 set to showcase 24 of the best nations in the region, the brightest stars are also hoping to shine to help their respective countries to glory.

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of football and the physical nature of the sport takes its toll on some players and here are some that are set to miss the competition after being ruled out due to injuries.

ALI AL HABSI – OMAN

Oman are hoping for a good AFC Asian Cup but were restricted early as one of their leaders and most experienced stars will miss out due to injury.

Goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi will not lead Oman in the competition after picking up an injury while playing for Al Hilal in the Saudi Premier League.

In a social media post, Al Habsi revealed his disappointment, saying: “It is the worst possible feeling when an injury deprives you of the chance to represent the national team. However, I have full confidence in my teammates.”

Oman have called up Fayez Al Rashidi to try and replace the veteran but he will undoubtedly be missed as his experience and leadership are two intangible qualities Oman are hoping to have in the AFC Asian Cup.

AARON MOOY – AUSTRALIA

All eyes are set on defending champions Australia as they are yet again considered as one of the favourites in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Playing for Huddersfield City, Aaron Mooy will miss out after picking up a knee injury and has since been replaced by James Jeggo.

The 28-year-old has been impressive for club and country as he has featured in 39 international caps and scored five goals in the process.

Australia coach Graham Arnold expressed his disappointment with the exclusion of Mooy, as he provides stability in the midfield as well as experience. Arnold said: “It is disappointing to lose Aaron for the tournament however it was important that we left no stone unturned in exploring every option to get Aaron on the pitch for Australia in the UAE.”

OMAR ABDULRAHMAN – UAE

The hosts United Arab Emirates are hoping to put on a show for their home crowd but they will not get to see Omar Abdulrahman as he is out with a knee injury.

Playing for Al-Hilal, Omar was injured early in a match against Al Shabab Riyadh. In the fifth minute of their clash, Omar tried to reach for a pass and collided with Valerica Garman which resulted in the injury.

It was a disheartening sight as Omar was seen in tears clutching his knee as he was eventually stretchered off the field. It would be revealed he had a medium tear in his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 27-year-old was expected to play a big part for UAE, and his goalscoring exploits are surely going to be missed. So far he has 71 international caps and 11 goals to his name.

FIRAS AL-KHATIB – SYRIA

Syria failed to join the 2015 AFC Asian Cup and are making their long-awaited return to the competition this 2019.

Unfortunately, they won’t be joined by their inspirational skipper Firas Al-Khatib as he is out due to injury.

At 35 years old, he leaves behind a wealth of experience that should have been instrumental for Syria as they hope to make an inspirational run in the competition.

The forward has 62 international caps and 29 goals to his name.

NAM TAE-HEE – KOREA REPUBLIC

Last but not least is Nam Tae-hee of South Korea who is also set to miss out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 due to an ACL injury.

South Korea are also considered as one of the tournament favourites as they have big stars like Son Heung-min in the lineup who can help sway the tie their way.

Unfortunately, Nam will not be part of the team as he was confirmed to have the serious injury back in November. During that time, it was said that the timetable for his return was six months which ruled the AFC Asian Cup out immediately.

At 27 years old, Nam plays for Al-Duhail where he has 160 appearances and 73 goals. For his country, Nam has appeared 44 times and scored six goals in total.