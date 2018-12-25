AFC Asian Cup 2019 : 5 players who could retire after the tournament

Just like in any profession, there will always come a time when a player has to eventually hang up his boots and call it a career – even at least on an international level.

With world football constantly evolving and improving, some of the nation’s best players eventually grow older and need to make way for other young stars to make their mark in an international level.

As for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, players consider this as one of the biggest international competitions and all 24 nations are vying for a chance to be crowned as champions in 2019.

Doing well in this competition may be the perfect swan song for some of these national stars and we take a quick look at five players who may be playing their final AFC Asian Cup with their national team.

SUNIL CHHETRI – INDIA

Indian star Sunil Chhetri is hoping to lead his nation to an impressive run in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and there is no doubt that his teammates will look up to him for inspiration in the United Arab Emirates.

At 34 years old, he has made more than 100 international appearances for the country and has scored 65 goals for them.

Making his international debut in 2005, Chhetri has won various trophies for India, including an AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 and the SAFF Championship in 2011 and 2016.

MARK MILLIGAN – AUSTRALIA

The defending champions Australia are hoping to make another impressive run in the AFC Asian Cup and they have the perfect mixture of youth and experience to go along the way.

Mark Milligan is the Socceroos’ skipper and he is definitely a capable leader who can be the difference in various stages of the match.

At 33 years old, Milligan has 73 international caps to his name and was also part of the 2015 AFC Asian Cup squad that won it all.

ZHENG ZHI – CHINA

Starting his senior career in 1998, China’s Zheng Zhi has been a constant for his national side. Already with over 100 international caps, he is likely to make the AFC Asian Cup 2019 his curtain call for an international career.

Playing in various places like England for Charlton Athletic and Scotland for Celtic, Zheng is a steadfast midfielder who is confident in his position.

China might not be favoured to win the competition – but a few inspirational performances by Zheng could be the perfect way to close out his long and storied career with the team.

MASOUD SHOJAEI – IRAN

Iran skipper Masoud Shojaei will have a lot on his shoulders in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as Iran are considered as one of the realistic contenders in the competition.

Ranked as the top team in the AFC, nothing short than an appearance in the final should be Team Melli’s target in the competition.

Shojaei has made 80 international appearances for the nation, with eight goals to his name. He has been a part of the national team since 2004, while making his senior club debut in 2002. Now 34 years old, this may be the final chance for Shojaei to lift the AFC Asian Cup.

AHMED MUBARAK AL-MAHAIJRI – OMAN

With over 160 international caps for the team, when the day comes that Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri is not part of the Oman national squad, things will be eerily different.

Despite this, Ahmed is 33 years old and made his international debut in 2003. He has been in every AFC Asian Cup that the country has ever participated in.

He has 20 goals to his name and has been a very reliable defender for his club, Mesaimeer and country.