Saudi cyclist to ride from Riyadh to UAE for AFC Asian Cup 2019

Saudi Arabia cyclist Fahad Al Yahya is out to support his national team in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as he journeys from Riyad to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Yahya is known for riding more than 5,000 kilometres on his bike to go to Moscow Russia to watch the FIFA World Cup earlier in the year.

With Saudi part of the international competition, Al Yahya showed his national pride by riding and bringing along the Saudi flag to various countries.

This is Saudi cyclist Fahad Al Yahya who is cycling from Riyadh to UAE to support the @SaudiNT in the Asian Cup. Might be nothing compared to the trip he took to Moscow to support the team in the WC this past summer. 💚🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/ujK7U0sF93 — KSA football Insider (@SAFinsider_EN) December 25, 2018

This time, with UAE being the host country, Al Yahya is at it again to support Saudi as the team is considered one of the contenders for the AFC Asian Cup.

(Photo courtesy: RT)