AFC Asian Cup 2019: Meet the brand new trophy that the champions of Asia will take home

For the past 62 years, ever since the inception of the AFC Asian Cup, the tournament has stuck to one trophy design throughout. It was time for a change.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who was on hand to unveil the trophy at the Asian Cup 2019 Final Draw held at Burj Khalifa in May this year, remarked that the new design was representative of an exciting future for the competition.

He said, “since 1956 we have had the same trophy and in keeping with the new and exciting future of the competition, the AFC decided to commission a new trophy, one that captures the excitement and drama of the tournament ahead.”

The trophy redesign, however, was hardly a simple process and it took the best minds and hands at Thomas Lyte – the English company who are also the makers of the FA Cup – to bring it to life.

The trophy stands at an impressive 72 centimeters in height and 42 centimeters wide, and is handcrafted from 15 kilograms of silver bullion. The outer design of the trophy is modeled after a lotus flower with 5 petals to represent the 5 different regions of the AFC – the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) and the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

The reason for choosing the lotus as the inspiration for the design also had to do with how the flower is a symbol of peace and unity across many regions in Asia.

The effort that went into handcrafting the trophy was stupendous to say the least, with over 230 hours dedicated to just hammering the intricacies into the trophy.

Overall, it took 400 hours to give the trophy into its final form – complete with a detachable plinth on which each winner dating back to 1956, the year the tournament begun, has been engraved.

Here is a pictorial comparison of the old AFC Asian Cup trophy and the new: