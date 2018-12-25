Former Iran marksman Khodadad Azizi didn’t take too kindly to head coach Carlos Queiroz tempering the team’s expectations ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Queiroz had circled out three teams – defending Champions Australia, South Korea and Japan – that are virtually guaranteed to reach the top 4 of the tournament, stating that Iran had to battle it out with a number of other teams to vie for the fourth and final spot.

However, his comments didn’t sit well with Khodadad, who let loose on the former Manchester United assistant manager in an interview with Tehran Times.

“We are not stupid people Mr. Queiroz. To be among the final four is your dream not our dream. In 1996 AFC Asian Cup, we came third without any warm up match. Team Melli were named the best team of the tournament and Ali Daei was named as the best goalscorer. We also picked up the Fair Play Award,” he said.

He also outlined that Iran – historically one of the most successful teams in the tournament having won it thrice – needed a coach who would land silverware for the country, as their last Asian Cup triumph came in 1976.

“Now, Queiroz says he is dreaming of a place in the last four,” he opined.

“No, he is leading Team Melli for eight years and is one of the highest-earning coach in the world. We need a coach to end title drought for Iran national football team.”