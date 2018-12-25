AFC Asian Cup 2019: Oman captain Ali Al-Habsi ruled out of tournament with injury

Oman captain and former Premier League goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi has been ruled out of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup tournament with injury, the Oman FA announced.

Al-Habsi, 36, has 120 caps to his name for the Oman national team and currently plays his club football in Saudi Arabia for Al-Hilal. He used to ply his trade in England with Wigan Athletic and then Reading.

The announcement was tweeted out by the Oman FA’s official Twitter handle:

الجهاز الفني للمنتخب الوطني الأول يقرر خروج القائد علي الحبسي من قائمة النهائيات الآسيوية بسبب الإصابة. pic.twitter.com/JDUsmYIRoJ — OFA – Official Page (@OmanFA) December 24, 2018

Al-Habsi himself reacted to the news, tweeting out a message to his teammates that loosely translates into a show of faith in their abilities to achieve their targets after enjoying what has been a successful year so far for the team.

قال تعالى : وَعَسَىٰ أَنْ تَكْرَهُوا شَيْئًا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌ لَكُمْ فترة الاصابة من اصعب الفترات نفسيا على شعور لاعب كرة القدم ، فما بالك عندما تحرمك الاصابة من مشاركة وطنية ينتظرها الجميع بفارغ الصبر . ثقتي في زملائي اللاعبين كبيرة بتحقيق الطموحات . pic.twitter.com/A9W9EKWeIb — Ali Al-Habsi (@AliAlhabsi) December 24, 2018

Oman are undefeated in 2018 and their head coach Pim Verbeek had earlier expressed his confidence that they will be able to put forth a strong showing in the Asian Cup, especially after coming off their Arabian Gulf Cup Title this year.

“It gives confidence to the players, to the selection, not only the first XI but all the players, that we can beat teams, good teams. We’re back at the front in the Gulf and now the next step is to do that at the Asian level,” he had said.

Verbeek has since called up 30 year old Faiz Al-Rushaidi who plays for Al-Ain as a replacement to Al-Habsi, according to a tweet by the Oman FA.