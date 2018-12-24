AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 highest goalscorers in tournament history

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is set to kick off on 5th January with hosts United Arab Emirates taking on Bahrain in the opener. The 17th edition of the quadrennial tournament will see 24 teams fight it out for continental glory!

In the build-up to the continental showpiece, FOX Sports Asia will bring you various aspects of the tournament from the most successful sides to the best goalkeepers and what not. In that series, we bring you the 5 top goalscorers in tournament’s history.

#5 Younis Mahmoud (Iraq): 8 goals

Iraq’s Younis Mahmoud is a legend of the Asian Cup. He was at his brilliant best in the 2007 edition where he finished as the joint highest goal scorer (four goals) and was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament as well after leading Iraq to the title.

The striker scored across four Asian Cups, 2004, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

#5 Jassem Al-Houwaidi (Kuwait): 8 goals

Kuwait’s Jassem Al Houwaidi scored 75% of his goals in the 1996 edition of the Asian Cup. His six-goal tally helped his side finished fourth.

The forward then scored another two goals in 2000 to take his tally to a total of eight goals in the tournament’s history.

#3 Naohiro Takahara (Japan): 9 goals

Naohiro Takahara is third on our list with nine goals in the continental competition. The Japanese forward was the top scorer of the 2007 edition with four goals along with Younis Mahmoud.

He had scored five goals in Japan’s title-winning run in 2000 as well. However, he missed the 2004 edition of Asian Cup, where he could have added more as Japan won the championship again that year.

#2 Lee Dong-Gook (Korea Republic): 10 goals

The second most goals in Asian Cup history have been scored by Korea Republic’s Lee Dong-Gook who has 10 goals to his name. He was the top scorer of the 2000 edition of the tournament with six strikes.

He then scored four more goals in the next edition, in 2004, and became the second highest goalscorer in tournament’s history.

#1 Ali Daei (Iran): 14 goals

The only footballer with over 100 goals in international football, Iran’s Ali Daei tops this list of the top goalscorers in Asian Cup history. Daei scored his 14 Asian Cup goals across three editions of the Asian Cup.

He scored a staggering eight goals in the 1996 edition of the tournament, then followed it up with three each in the next two editions of the continental tournament.