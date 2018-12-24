Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo has revealed that defender Tran Dinh Trong could still be in contention for a spot in his squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 despite carrying an injury.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions will play Korea DPR at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday (December 25) as part of their preparations for the continental championship.

The Golden Dragons will also face Philippines in another friendly on December 31 before opening their AFC Asian Cup campaign against Iraq on January 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

And ahead of their first friendly match, the South Korean coach revealed that youngster Dinh Trong who was a key unit in Vietnam’s defence at the AFF Suzuki Cup can make his squad for the Asian Cup despite suffering an injury.

It was earlier reported that the 21-year-old will miss the Asian Cup as he was supposed to travel to South Korea for a surgery on an injury he suffered with is club and will be out of action for around two months.

However, it looks like Park has been forced to call up the defender as his replacement in the squad has also went down with a serious injury.

“We considered Luc Xuan Hung as the alternative to Dinh Trong for the Asian Cup. However, he has suffered an injury as well in training yesterday. Tomorrow, we will have official results from the medical team and make the final decision,” said Park speaking ahead of the game against North Korea.

Xuan Hung, the 23-year-old defender who plays for FLC Thanh Hoa, has suffered a serious knee injury during training, according to reports.

“My plan is to call back Dinh Trong if Xuan Hung cannot make it. Dinh Trong has had very good performances in the U23 and senior teams. During the preparation for the Asian Cup finals, the time is very short. So, it is difficult to call new players,” the coach explained.

“Before the AFF Cup, Dinh Trong discovered a knock on his leg which would need a minor surgery. But I think he can play the Asian Cup and postpone his surgery just like he did at the AFF Cup,” the Vietnam coach said.