AFC Asian Cup 2019: We have to perform for our people back home – Syria coach Bernd Stange

After missing out in the previous edition, Syria are ready to battle in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the United Arab Emirates.

They are placed in Group B alongside Palestine, Jordan and Australia and head coach Bernd Stange is optimistic that Syria’s return to the competition will yield positive results.

Speaking to reporters after an internal team training in Damascus, Stange revealed how he feels about the coming AFC Asian Cup.

“We are leaving Damascus on Monday morning and we are very confident as you can see we are in a good mood and well prepared for the Asian Cup,” he said.

“Also, we are going there to take something and to have a class performance for our fans here in Syria, that is the most important thing.”

Furthermore, Syria media coordinator Emad al-Amiri revealed that Syria are ranked sixth in the AFC, behind teams like Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. All five teams ahead of them qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He said: “This puts more responsibility on us to make an achievement in the Asian Cup so that we could succeed to qualify for the second round of the tournament, which we haven’t done before.

“Our fans want to see the team in the golden square and even competing for the Asian Cup. But to be honest, everyone is working hard because the Asian Cup is a very difficult tournament.”

Photo courtesy of Syria Football