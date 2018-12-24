AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: TV pundit Chris Sutton draws ire of fans for calling Asian Cup ‘Mickey Mouse football’

Former Celtic footballer Chris Sutton has drawn the ire of football fans across Asia after he referred to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as ‘Mickey Mouse football!’ 

The Chelsea flop was on television giving his two cents on Celtic forward Tom Rogic being called up by Australia for the AFC Asian Cup which meant that he will miss the Scottish side’s crunch Old Firm derby against the Rangers.

“The thing which has upset me a bit is the Tom Rogic situation and him not being able to play against Rangers,” Sutton said. “They don’t need Tom Rogic to thump Jordan, absolutely not.”

“There’s a lot of Scottish football fans thinking the Socceroos should shove their (beer) somewhere where the sun doesn’t shine. It’s not on. It’s Mickey Mouse football. Stick to your prawns and your barbecues,” said Sutton, who won a single cap for England in his career.

Rogic is expected to link up with the Socceroos in Dubai on December 27 before the country’s Asian Cup opener against Jordan in the United Arab Emirates on January 6. Meanwhile, Celtic are to take on Rangers on December 29.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers had earlier asked the Football Federation Australia to do the “sensible” thing by allowing Rogic to play the derby before joining the training camp.

However, Sutton’s latest comments have not pleased the Socceroos and Asian football fans in general. And they took to social media to make their displeasure heard.

Here are some of the comments that followed!

Some thought the the Scottish club were burning bridges with comments like those.

Among the people Sutton managed to annoy was also Australia international Erik Paartalu who currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

In the end, it looks like the former England international has shot himself in the foot here!

 

