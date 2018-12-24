AFC Asian Cup 2019: Syria dealt with injury blow as captain ruled out of the competition

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 less than a couple of weeks away, Syria have been dealt a huge blow as their captain Firas al-Khatib has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The 35-year-old forward was expected to lead the team in the AFC Asian Cup with a wealth of experience and talent which has resulted in him winning 62 international caps and scoring 29 goals.

Syria were not part of the AFC Asian Cup 2015 but are making a return in 2019 as a part of Group B alongside Palestine, Jordan, and Australia.