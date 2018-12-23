The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is almost upon us. While the aim of the players taking part in the championship will be to take their country to glory, some of them will also have personal objectives to fulfil.

Being the premier football competition in the continent, the Asian Cup will invite the eyes of world football as it goes on the floor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 5 to February 1.

A good share of players head into the tournament knowing that a good performance in the quadrennial event will almost guarantee a move to one of the big leagues in Europe — especially as it runs concurrently with the month-long January transfer window when plenty of player movements take place across the globe.

So, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five players in the competition who could be moving to new clubs by the end of the tournament.

5. Humam Tariq (Iraq, Esteghlal FC)

First on the list is Iraq’s promising attacker Humam Tariq. He made his international debut six years ago and is still only 22! Currently with Iran giants Esteghlal, the Baghdad-born star will be hoping a big display in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 will help earn him a ticket to Europe — just like his teammate Ali Adnan who currently plies in the Italian Serie A.

Tariq has spend most of his club career at the Iraqi Air Force Club across two stints and guided the Falcons to two AFC Cup titles, an Iraq FA Cup and a domestic league. He also has an envious record in youth internationals reaching the final of 2o12 AFC u19 Championship, semis of 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup and Asian Games 2014 as well as winning the 2013 AFC U22 Championship.

An 18-year-old Tariq played only 57 minutes as Iraq made a historic semifinal appearance at the AFC Asian Cup 2015 in Australia. This time around in the UAE, the Esteghlal winger is one of the first names on the team sheet and is key to the fortunes of the Lions of Mesopotamia.

4. Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam, Hanoi FC)

Nguyen Quang Hai has set Southeast Asia on fire recently by guiding Vietnam to only their sound AFF Suzuki Cup title. And the 21-year-old central midfielder will travel to the Emirates as a vital member of South Korean coach Park Hang-seo’s side to make his mark upon the whole of Asia.

Having been a revelation in 2018, the continental stage is nothing new for the Hanoi FC star. In January 2018, he scored five goals as Vietnam finished runners-up at the AFC U23 Championship and also played a key role as the Golden Dragons went on to finish fourth at the Asian Games 2018 in August.

He also guided his club to the Vietnamese V.League title this season, but the perception is that Quang Hai has outgrown the league and the time is ripe for him to move to a bigger and more challenging league. His recent exploits have generated interest from Qatar’s Al Sadd and Japanese second-tier side Renofa Yamaguchi while a move to the Thai League has also been rumoured.

But with an impressive outing on the grandest stage in Asia, that list of potential suitors is only bound to grow.

3. Wei Shihao (China, Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC)

For China’s Wei Shihao, the 17th edition of the Asian Cup could be a ticket back to Europe. Wei only made a permanent move back to China’s Beijing Guoan from Portuguese side Leixoes earlier this year. In 2017, he played 14 league matches for Shanghai SIPG on loan making 14 league appearances and scoring three goals under Andre Villas-Boas.

2018 also saw the 22-year-old make his debut for China’s senior national team coached by Marcello Lippi. One of the most promising footballers in the Orient, the left winger will be desperate to impress the world on a big stage especially after China missing out on the summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Wei had moved to Portugal in 2013 as a 17-year-old signing for lower league side Boavista and made his Portuguese top division debut the following year when the club moved to the Primeira Liga. He spend the next two seasons in the second division before returning to the Chinese Super League when Shanghai came calling.

Can the AFC Asian Cup 2019 give wings to Wei’s European dreams again? Only time will tell.

2. Alireza Beiranvand (Iran, Persepolis FC)

Alireza Beiranvand shot to fame by denying Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Ever since, he has been a target of clubs from across Asia and Europe. However, the Persepolis shot-stopper has stayed put at the Iran giants so far, but it could well be time for him to switch sides this January.

He’s had a fantastic season since the World Cup as he guided Persepolis to the AFC Champions League final though losing out to Japan’s Kashima Antlers in the final. And the latest club he has been linked with is Turkey’s Caykur Rizespor Kulubu and even a transfer offering of € 600,000 to his Persian Pro League side has been reported.

The 25-year-old Team Melli star has also attracted interest from Ukraine and Italy and it will be interesting to see where he will take his career to, post the Asian Cup.

1. Hwang Ui-jo (Korea Republic, Gamba Osaka)

The South Korean has been in scintillating form for both club and country in 2018 and if he can take this form to the Emirates, we are all in for a treat. The 26-year-old was one of the wild cards for South Korea at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia and made the stage his own scoring nine goals from seven matches and winning the golden boot.

He was also top scorer for his J1 League club Gamba Osaka as he helped them avoid relegation — his exploits rewarded with the club’s Most Valuable Player award at the end of the season. The striker will be pivotal in the nation’s Asian Cup campaign especially with their standout star Son Heung-min missing the group stage matches due to club commitments.

The Taegeuk Warriors will face AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinalists Philippines and Kyrgyz Republic in the first two Group C games and will face China in the final group encounter where Son is only expected to start on the bench. If Hwang can light up the Asian Cup in Son’s absence, the Osaka star can also start dreaming about a move to Europe like his compatriot.