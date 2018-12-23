With star midfielder Aaron Mooy already a doubt for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Australia were handed fresh concerns when Hertha BSC star Mathew Leckie went down injured in the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

With less than two weeks for the start of the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Socceroos attacker was taken off the field in what appeared to be a hamstring injury early in the second half of Hertha’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leverkusen.

The @Socceroos could be dealt another huge blow ahead of the Asian Cup with reports key attacker Mat Leckie has suffered a hamstring injury playing for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga overnight. Details as they come to hand on @FOXSportsNews. — FOX SPORTS News (@FOXSportsNews) December 22, 2018

The German club are yet to reveal the nature or extent of the injury to the 27-year-old Australian forward.

Leckie has scored two goals in his last six Bundesliga appearances for Hertha and had looked to have found his scoring boots at the right time for Australia.

He has 59 international caps for Australia from which he has scored nine goals.

The Socceroos will begin their preparatory camp in Dubai next week, but the defending champions are already struggling with injuries to Huddersfield Town mideo Aaron Mooy, who is part of the 23-man squad for UAE, as well as Melbourne City youngster Daniel Arzani who had to be left out for UAE.