AFC Asian Cup 2019: It’s time to win after 43 years – Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand

According to Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, 43 years is enough time to wait for the nation to experience AFC Asian Cup glory.

The last time Team Melli lifted the title was in 1976, and they are ready for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in January.

Much is expected of Beiranvand as he had a superb 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, as he helped the team almost make it past the group stages battling strong teams like Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

And as reported by Tehran Times , the shot-stopper said: “We will participate in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to win the title. It’s time to win the trophy after 43 years. The players are highly motivated as they know they can win and there is no way but to claim the title.

“We performed very well in the 2018 World Cup and all the experts and football fans expect we also play well in the UAE. Of course, Team Melli will have a difficult task ahead since the competition will bring Asian powerful teams together. Japan, Australia, South Korea and Saudi Arabia are favorites to win the cup as well as the UAE and Qatar.

“In the previous edition in Australia, we lost to Iraq in penalty shootout but we’ve learned from our mistakes and will do our best to meet high expectations.”