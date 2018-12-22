AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 U-21 stars set to light up the tournament

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicks off in January, with players from all across the Asian continent hoping to help propel their team to become Asia’s best.

Many of the teams have chosen to name experienced squads keeping in mind the prestige of the competition, however, there still remain a number of youngsters hoping to showcase their worth in Asia’s biggest footballing platform.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at five of the brightest U21 prospects to keep an eye on throughout the continental competition:

#1 Ahmed Abdul-Ridha (Iraq)

Ahmed Abdul-Ridha may have caught the eye more for his glitzy hairstyle than anything else, but he remains a top prospect and will be expected to play a major role for Iraq as they look to go one step further than 2015 and lift the trophy this time around.

Capable of playing anywhere along the backline as well as at the base of midfield, Abdul-Ridha’s versatility will come in to play, especially during the course of a tournament as long as the Asian Cup.

Never one to shy away from a hard tackle, Abdul-Ridha will add additional steel to an already physical Iraqi outfit.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks of Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, winning two consecutive AFC Cups, in 2016 and 2017, and made his debut for the national team in 2017.

#2 Doan Van Hau (Vietnam)

Doan Van Hau was an integral part of Vietnam’s squad that lifted the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup trophy. The young full-back made seven starts, including in both legs of the final, and also provided one assist.

Just 19 years old, Van Hau has already cemented his spot in Ha Noi’s defence, winning the league this past season, and has earned 10 national caps as well.

Vietnam had one of the youngest squads in the Suzuki Cup, and that is set to continue in the Asian Cup as well, with coach Park Hang-seo’s focus on youth.

#3 Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (Uzbekistan)

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev shot into the limelight with a stellar showing in the AFC U23 Championships in China back in January, playing an integral role in his side’s eventual triumph.

Yakhshiboev finished as his side’s top scorer with three goals – all three of them coming in the knockout rounds.

A dynamic midfielder capable of playing on either wing or slotting into the hole just behind the striker, the 21-year-old hasn’t featured too often for his national team as yet – making just three appearances, with his debut coming against Morocco earlier this year – but could get his opportunity in the upcoming Asian Cup.

#4 Alex Gersbach (Australia)

Alex Gersbach was left out of Australia’s 2018 World Cup squad, but has made the cut this time this around, despite enduring a rather tumultuous time at Rosenborg.

After being loaned out to Lens at the start of the year, the young left-back found game time rather hard to come by, eventually returning to Rosenburg.

An injury to starting left-back Birger Meling though opened the door, and the 21-year-old has since made the spot his own.

Having represented the Socceroos at multiple age groups – from U17s to the U23s – he finally got a shot in the big leagues, making his debut for the senior team against Greece in 2016.

Gersbach’s talent was first identified by Graham Arnold who handed the youngster his first start at Sydney FC. Interestingly enough, Gersbach will now re-unite with Arnold, who is the coach of the Australian national team.

The recipient of the Harry Kewell Medal in 2017, Gersbach has won three successive league title with Rosenborg and will look to make his bow in the Asian Cup a memorable one.

#5 Ritsu Doan (Japan)

The present and future of Japanese football, 20-year-old Ritsu Doan has been touted for greatness ever since he laced up a pair of football boots.

With experienced heads like Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki failing to make Japan’s preliminary squad for the Asian Cup, it is a clear indication that coach Hajime Moriyasu has one eye on the future and Doan could be the man to lead their charge.

Doan’s performances for Dutch club FC Groningen have put top European clubs on high alert, including the likes of Manchester City, who were pondering a move for the fleet-footed midfielder.

Doan made his international debut in a friendly against Costa Rica, but it was in his third appearance for Japan that he truly left his mark.

Up against Uruguay, who possess arguably the best defence in world football at the moment, Doan made the likes of Diego Godin, Sebastian Coates and Martin Caceres dance to his tunes, notching his debut international goal in the process.

This came on the back of a stunning debut season for Groningen, where he scored nine goals and provided four assists, breaking a record previously held by Dutch superstar Arjen Robben.

The 20-year-old was also among the nominees for the inaugural Kopa Trophy, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Christian Pulisic; elite company indeed.