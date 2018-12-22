Thailand left-back Theerathon Bunmathan, who has been recalled to the War Elephants’ squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019, has revealed his – and his team’s – goals for the continental competition set to begin in January.

Theerathon was left out of Milovan Rajevac’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup squad, but will return for the Asian Cup along with the likes of goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin and striker Teerasil Dangda.

Expressing his delight at getting the chance to represent his side again, Theerathon said to Goal, “I’m very happy to have the opportunity to be part of the team again. I met both the coach and the staff and all my teammates, of course, the national team is the greatest thing in my life.”

Thailand crashed out of the Suzuki Cup in the semifinal stage despite entering the competition as favourites, and Theerathon believes they need to put that disappointment behind them and focus on the upcoming tournament.

“We are disappointed with the result in the recent ASEAN Championship. But it has made everyone unite and focus on training more. I already feel that everyone looks more determined than ever.”

“Personally, every time I play for the national team I am determined and thirsty. I saw the team being eliminated from the ASEAN Championship but I couldn’t do anything, thinking that this is football. Anything can happen.”

Theerathon, who will be playing in the Asian Cup for the first time, wants to use the experience he has gained at Vissel Kobe to help the side in their attempts to make at least the quarterfinals.

“This will be the first time I will have the opportunity to play in the Asian Cup final. I know that this level of football, it’s not easy, but I personally don’t get scared.

“I hope to bring the experience with Vissel Kobe here to help the team as much as possible. And if possible I want to take the team further than the last 16.”

The War Elephants have been grouped with India, UAE and Bahrain, and will definitely fancy their chances of progression.