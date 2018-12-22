After a rather disappointing semifinal exit in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, Thailand will be eager to make amends when they begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign in January.

A host of big names have been recalled to the squad, including goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, who recently arrived in Thailand to join up with the team ahead of their training camp.

Kawin has remained on the sidelines ever since picking up a toe injury in October and it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to join the Thai team for their training camp. He has missed his club Leuven’s last 11 games due to the injury.

Much of Thailand’s hopes will rest on Kawin, who has been recalled to the squad after the sub-par performances of Siwarak Tedsungnoen and Chatchai Budprom both of whom looked far from impressive in the recently-concluded Suzuki Cup.

The War Elephants are slated to play a friendly against local side Thai Honda FC on December 26 after which national team coach Milovan Rajevac will name his final 23-man squad for the continental competition.

They will then travel to the UAE for a friendly against Oman before beginning their Asian Cup campaign on January 6 against India.