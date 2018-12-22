AFC Asian Cup 2019: Most successful teams in tournament history

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is about to kick off in January with teams across the continent vying for the right to be crowned the Champions of Asia.

The tournament is played once every 4 years and began in 1956, making it the second oldest continental tournament in the world, after Copa America. The winner of the Asia Cup automatically qualifies for the FIFA Confederations Cup.

This time around, the tournament will feature 24 teams instead of the usual 16, and will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1 2019.

The teams involved in the tournament are: UAE, Australia, Thailand, Syria, India, Palestine, Bahrain, Jordan, Korea Republic, Iran, China, Iraq, Philippines, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Oman, North Korea and Turkmenistan.

But among these teams, a few have stood out for regularly achieving success in the tournament – which will be the focus of this article.

Here then, are the 5 most successful teams in AFC Asia Cup history, ranked!

#5 Australia

The defending Champions Australia only entered the Asia Cup in 2007, and have since reached the finals twice in two tournaments, finishing second in 2011 and winning in 2015.

Despite being a relatively new entrant, Australia legitimately have the chance to dominate the tournament in the years to come as a number of their players play in Europe’s best leagues.

The likes of Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Robbie Kruse and Mat Ryan are all class players and will spear head the country’s hopes in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

#4 Korea Republic

South Korea have been another dominant presence in the Asian Cup picture, winning the Championship twice but also being there and thereabouts on 8 other occasions. They’ve reached the finals 6 times – more than any other team in the tournament and tied with Saudi Arabia – and also finished third on 4 occasions.

Leading their charge this time around would be Tottenham stars Son Heung-min, who is easily one of the best attackers in the Premier League. However, he will only link up with the squad after their first two group games due to Tottenham commitments.

#3 Iran

Iran’s last Asia Cup victory came 43 years ago. But under the tutelage of former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz, they are a formidable side even now.

Iran may not have been in the winners column of late, but they have shows glimpses of rediscovering former glory with courageous showings as recent as in 2004, finishing 3rd in the tournament.

They may not appear to be favourites on paper, but like England when it comes to the World Cup, you can never write off the historical impetus that Iran has in the Asia Cup tournament.

#2 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia could have easily taken over from Japan as the most successful outfit in Asia Cup history if only they had converted any one of their three second place finishes into a winner’s medal.

From 1984 till 2000, they were hands down the most dominant team in the continent, winning it 3 times and finishing runners up twice in 5 consecutive tournaments.

They last reached a final in 2007, but have faded in prominence since as Japan replaced them as the powerhouse in Asian football.

#1 Japan

That Japan have been the most successful team in Asian Cup history doesn’t surprise much, as stars like Junichi Inamoto, Shunsuke Nakamura and Hidetoshi Nakata broke into worldwide consciousness with their football skills and marketability.

Stars like Keisuke Honda, Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa picked up where they left off, playing at a really high level in some of the best teams in Europe.

Little wonder then that Japan has won the Asia Cup 4 times, thrice within the last two decades.

However, heading into the AFC Asia Cup 2019, none of the marquee names will be around barring Southampton defender Maya Yoshida and Newcastle attacker Yoshinori Muto.