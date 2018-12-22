Scottish champions Celtic FC and Football Federation Australia are on a collision course over the call-up of midfielder Tom Rogic for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Rogic was named in Australia’s 23-man squad that was announced by their head coach Graham Arnold on Thursday for the continental championship scheduled to kickoff in the United Arab Emirates on January 5.

However, the Scottish club are not happy that their player will have to travel well ahead to join up with his national team before the tournament forcing him to miss Celtic’s Old Firm derby against Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on December 27.

The fierce rivalry between the two clubs is well known and it is no wonder that not many at Celtic are happy about the development. And former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who now catches the Scottish side, has had his say on the issue.

“Tom wants to play in the game but he also wants to play for Australia. It’s a position the player doesn’t need to be in,” Rodgers was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.

“We hope we can find a sensible solution,” said Rodgers.

“At this moment in time, he’s due to play his last game for us away at Aberdeen (on December 26) and then he’s due to fly out to meet up with the Australian squad on the 27th. So that would mean him missing the last game (before the Premiership winter break).

“That’s not something we’re overly happy about because we want to work in a relationship with the federations. I spoke with Graham Arnold, the manager, here and I had two really good days of trying to ensure relations are good between international teams and club teams,” Rodgers said.

“But you do that through working together and what is the best for each player. And we feel Tom can play and be available for the 29th and fly out after the game and meet up in Dubai on the 30th and still be there virtually a week before he’s due to play his first game,” he added.

The Socceroos will open their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against Jordan on January 6 followed by matches against Palestine on January 11 and Syria on January 15.