Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb is heading to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in high spirits after his team put on impressive shows against European powers Switzerland and Iceland.

The goalkeeper who turns out for Al Sadd in club football will be part of the Qatar team who are pooled with Lebanon, Korea DPR and Saudi Arabia in Group E of the Asian Cup 2019 beginning in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5.

“The Asian Cup is a very important tournament, and we want to give it our best,” Al Sheeb told Qatar’s Doha Stadium Plus. “Our preparations have been very good. We played two high-intensity matches in Europe and did well and hopefully, we can continue in the same way at the Asian Cup,” he said.

The Maroons had defeated a Switzerland side featuring the likes of Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka 1-0 and drew with UEFA Euro 2016 quarterfinalists Iceland 2-2 in friendlies held in November.

“We have some young players with high technical capabilities and experience in European leagues besides also competing for top Qatar Stars League clubs. We hope they can do well for us,” said the 28-year-old who has 29 caps for Qatar.

Qatar will continue their preparations for the Asian Cup as they face Kyrgyz Republic on December 25, Algeria on December 27 and Iran on December 31 in friendlies before the Asian Cup 2019 opener against the Cedars on January 9.