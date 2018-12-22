Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz believes that the national team can have their best ever performance in an AFC Asian Cup this year.

Team Melli will begin their campaign in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where they will play Iraq, Yemen and AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 winners Vietnam.

“Eight years ago, when I came to Iran, we faced challenges and issues. Now eight years later, we are heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the AFC Asian Cup,” Iran’s Tasnim News Agency quoted Queiroz as saying.

“The most important legacy we leave is the infrastructure for our future generations,” said the former Real Madrid coach.

Iran’s golden era in the tournament began in the late 1960s as they won the Asian Cup three times in a row between 1962 and 1976. They haven’t been crowned the Asian champions since.

“The most important thing for the national team is to conquer the hearts of the people and satisfy the majority who quietly love the national team,” said Queiroz.

43 years since their last triumph, the Portuguese coach believes Iran will look to get their hands on their trophy this time around.

“I believe that all these players are doing their best and with the help of God, I hope we can have the best performance in the AFC Asian Cup,” added the former Portugal coach.