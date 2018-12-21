AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 ASEAN referees selected for the continental competition

The AFC Asian Cup 2019, which will kick off in January, promises to be a spectacle like never before, with a total of 24 teams set to do battle for the ultimate prize.

As many as 51 matches will be played and to officiate these 51 games, a total of 30 referees and 30 assistant referees have been named for the continental competition alongside four standbys.

The 60 referees chosen represent 19 Member Associations, with five officials – two referees and three assistants – being from ASEAN countries.

Three of the five officials are from Malaysia, while the remaining are from Singapore.

Referees

Mohd Amirul Izwan Bin Yaacob (Malaysia)

Having earned his FIFA badges in 2012, Amirul Izwan Bin Yaacob has officiated games in the AFC Champions League, the AFC Cup and the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Muhammad Taqi Bin Jahari (Singapore)

Muhammad Taqi started officiating games in 2012. He has been a part of several high-profile matches, having refereed games in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India as well as the AFC Champions League.

Assistant referees

Mohd Yusri Bin Muhamad (Malaysia), Mohamad Mu Azi Bin Zainal Abidin (Malaysia), Ronnie Koh Min Kiat (Singapore)

Comperehensive list of referees for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Beath Christopher James (Australia), Ko Hyung Jin (South Korea), Green Peter Daniel (Australia), Turki Mohammed A Alkhudhayr (Saudi Arabia), Nawaf Abdulla Ghayyath Shukralla (Bahrain), Mohd Amirul Izwan Bin Yaacob (Malaysia), Fu Ming (China), Ahmed Abu Bakar Said Al Kaf (Oman), Ma Ning (China), Abdulrahman Ibrahim Y J Al-Jassim (Qatar), Liu Kwok Man (Hong Kong), Khamis Mohamed K A Al-Kuwari (Qatar), Faghani Alireza (Iran), Khamis Mohammed S A Al-Marri (Qatar), Ali Sabah Adday Al-Qaysi (Iraq), Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari (Singapore), Mohanad Qasim Eesee Sarray (Iraq), Hettikankanamge Crishantha Dilan Perera (Sri Lanka), Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh (Jordan), Ammar Ali Abdulla Jumaa Aljneibi (UAE), Ahmed Faisal Mohammad Alali (Jordan), Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed (UAE), Iida Jumpei (Japan), Irmatov Ravshan (Uzbekistan),

Kimura Hiroyuki (Japan), Kovalenko Valentin (Uzbekistan), Sato Ryuji (Japan), Tantashev Ilgiz (Uzbekistan), Kim Dong Jin (South Korea), Cesar Ramos (Mexico)

Assistant referees

Anton Shchetinin (Australia), Matthew James Cream (Australia), Mohamad Mu Azi Bin Zainal Abidin (Malaysia), Mohamed Jaafar Mohamed Salman (Bahrain), Mohd Yusri Bin Muhamad (Malaysia), Yaser Khalil Ebrahim Abdulla Tulefat (Bahrain), Al-Amri Abu Bakar Salim Mahad (Oman), Cao Yi (China), Rashid Hamed Ali Al Ghaithi (Oman), Huo Weiming (China), Saoud Ahmed S A Almaqaleh (Qatar), Mohammad Reza Mansouri (Iran), Taleb Salem H A Al-Marri (Qatar), Sokhandan Reza (Iran), Ronnie Koh Min Kiat (Ronnie Gu Minjie) (Singapore), Ahmad Moannes Nadi Alroalle (Jordan), Deniye Gedara Palitha Parakkrama Hemathunga (Sri Lanka), Mohammad Mustafa Hassan Alkalaf (Jordan), Hasan Mohamed Hasan Abdulla Almahri (UAE), Mihara Jun (Japan), Mohamed Ahmed Yousef Abdulla Alhammadi (UAE), Yamauchi Hiroshi (Japan), Rasulov Abdukhamidullo (Uzbekistan), Sergei Grishchenko (Kyrgyz Republic), Saidov Jakhongir (Uzbekistan), Kim Youngha (South Korea), Miguel Hernandez (Mexico), Yoon Kwangyeol (South Korea), Alberto Morin (Mexico), Al-Abakry (Saudi Arabia)

Stand-by referees

Gamini Nivon Robesh (Sri Lanka), Hanna Hattab (Syria)

Stand-by assistant refereees

Palliya Guruge Priyanga Namal (Sri Lanka), Hayder Abdulhasan Ali Ubaydee (Iraq)