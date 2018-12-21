AFC Asian Cup 2019: Schedule, live stream, where to watch, teams, scores, updates

AFC Asian Cup 2019 is almost upon us with the tournament set to kick off on 5th January 2019 with hosts United Arab Emirates to take on Bahrain in the opening match of the 17th edition of the tournament.

The Group Stage will run until 17th January, the Round of 16 will be played between 20th and 22nd January, Quarterfinals on 24th &25th January, Semifinals on 28th and 29th January while the Final is scheduled for 1st February.

Here’s the full schedule of the tournament.

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Group Time (HKT) 1 05-Jan-2019 United Arab Emirates Bahrain Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi A 22:30 2 06-Jan-2019 Australia Jordan Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain B 17:30 3 06-Jan-2019 Thailand India Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi A 20:00 4 06-Jan-2019 Syria Palestine Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah B 22:30 5 07-Jan-2019 China Kyrgyz Republic Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain C 17:30 6 07-Jan-2019 South Korea Philippines Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai C 20:00 7 07-Jan-2019 Iran Yemen Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi D 22:30 8 08-Jan-2019 Iraq Vietnam Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi D 20:00 9 08-Jan-2019 Saudi Arabia North Korea Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai E 22:30 10 09-Jan-2019 Japan Turkmenistan Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi F 17:30 11 09-Jan-2019 Uzbekistan Oman Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah F 20:00 12 09-Jan-2019 Qatar Lebanon Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain E 22:30 13 10-Jan-2019 Bahrain Thailand Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai A 17:30 14 10-Jan-2019 Jordan Syria Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain B 20:00 15 10-Jan-2019 India United Arab Emirates Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi A 22:30 16 11-Jan-2019 Palestine Australia Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai B 17:30 17 11-Jan-2019 Philippines China Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi C 20:00 18 11-Jan-2019 Kyrgyz Republic South Korea Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain C 22:30 19 12-Jan-2019 Vietnam Iran Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi D 17:30 20 12-Jan-2019 Yemen Iraq Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah D 20:00 21 12-Jan-2019 Lebanon Saudi Arabia Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai E 22:30 22 13-Jan-2019 North Korea Qatar Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain E 17:30 23 13-Jan-2019 Oman Japan Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi F 20:00 24 13-Jan-2019 Turkmenistan Uzbekistan Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai F 22:30 25 14-Jan-2019 United Arab Emirates Thailand Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain A 22:30 26 14-Jan-2019 India Bahrain Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah A 22:30 27 15-Jan-2019 Australia Syria Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain B 20:00 28 15-Jan-2019 Palestine Jordan Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi B 20:00 29 16-Jan-2019 South Korea China Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi C 20:00 30 16-Jan-2019 Kyrgyz Republic Philippines Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai C 20:00 31 16-Jan-2019 Vietnam Yemen Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain D 22:30 32 16-Jan-2019 Iran Iraq Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai D 22:30 33 17-Jan-2019 Oman Turkmenistan Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi F 20:00 34 17-Jan-2019 Japan Uzbekistan Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain F 20:00 35 17-Jan-2019 Saudi Arabia Qatar Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi E 22:30 36 17-Jan-2019 Lebanon North Korea Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah E 22:30

Round of 16

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time 37 20-Jan-2019 Winner Group B 3rd Group A/C/D Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai 17:30 38 20-Jan-2019 Runner-Up Group A Runner-Up Group C Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain 20:30 39 20-Jan-2019 Winner Group D 3rd Group B/E/F Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 23:30 40 21-Jan-2019 Winner Group F Runner-Up Group E Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah 17:30 41 21-Jan-2019 Runner-Up Group B Runner-Up Group F Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain 20:30 42 21-Jan-2019 Winner Group A 3rd Group C/D/E Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi 23:30 43 22-Jan-2019 Winner Group C 3rd Group A/B/F Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai 19:30 44 22-Jan-2019 Winner Group E Runner-Up Group D Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22:30

Quarterfinals

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time 45 24-Jan-2019 Winner Match 37 Winner Match 40 Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai 19:30 46 24-Jan-2019 Winner Match 38 Winner Match 39 Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22:30 47 25-Jan-2019 Winner Match 43 Winner Match 44 Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi 19:30 48 25-Jan-2019 Winner Match 42 Winner Match 41 Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain 22:30

Semifinals

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time 49 28-Jan-2019 Winner Match 46 Winner Match 45 Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain 20:30 50 29-Jan-2019 Winner Match 47 Winner Match 48 Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 20:30

Final

Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time 01-Feb-2019 Winner Match 49 Winner Match 50 Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi 20:30

Where to watch

FOX Sports will telecast the matches LIVE for viewers in Malaysia and Singapore. Channel 7 will cover the tournament for Thailand and VTV in Vietnam.

You can get LIVE updates and scores from all the matches on FOX Sports Asia.