AFC Asian Cup 2019: Schedule, live stream, where to watch, teams, scores, updates

AFC Asian Cup 2019 is almost upon us with the tournament set to kick off on 5th January 2019 with hosts United Arab Emirates to take on Bahrain in the opening match of the 17th edition of the tournament.
The Group Stage will run until 17th January, the Round of 16 will be played between 20th and 22nd January, Quarterfinals on 24th &25th January, Semifinals on 28th and 29th January while the Final is scheduled for 1st February.
Here’s the full schedule of the tournament.
|Match No.
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Group
|Time (HKT)
|1
|05-Jan-2019
|United Arab Emirates
|Bahrain
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|A
|22:30
|2
|06-Jan-2019
|Australia
|Jordan
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|B
|17:30
|3
|06-Jan-2019
|Thailand
|India
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|A
|20:00
|4
|06-Jan-2019
|Syria
|Palestine
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|B
|22:30
|5
|07-Jan-2019
|China
|Kyrgyz Republic
|Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain
|C
|17:30
|6
|07-Jan-2019
|South Korea
|Philippines
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|C
|20:00
|7
|07-Jan-2019
|Iran
|Yemen
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|D
|22:30
|8
|08-Jan-2019
|Iraq
|Vietnam
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|D
|20:00
|9
|08-Jan-2019
|Saudi Arabia
|North Korea
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|E
|22:30
|10
|09-Jan-2019
|Japan
|Turkmenistan
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|F
|17:30
|11
|09-Jan-2019
|Uzbekistan
|Oman
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|F
|20:00
|12
|09-Jan-2019
|Qatar
|Lebanon
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|E
|22:30
|13
|10-Jan-2019
|Bahrain
|Thailand
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|A
|17:30
|14
|10-Jan-2019
|Jordan
|Syria
|Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain
|B
|20:00
|15
|10-Jan-2019
|India
|United Arab Emirates
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|A
|22:30
|16
|11-Jan-2019
|Palestine
|Australia
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|B
|17:30
|17
|11-Jan-2019
|Philippines
|China
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|C
|20:00
|18
|11-Jan-2019
|Kyrgyz Republic
|South Korea
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|C
|22:30
|19
|12-Jan-2019
|Vietnam
|Iran
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|D
|17:30
|20
|12-Jan-2019
|Yemen
|Iraq
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|D
|20:00
|21
|12-Jan-2019
|Lebanon
|Saudi Arabia
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|E
|22:30
|22
|13-Jan-2019
|North Korea
|Qatar
|Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain
|E
|17:30
|23
|13-Jan-2019
|Oman
|Japan
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|F
|20:00
|24
|13-Jan-2019
|Turkmenistan
|Uzbekistan
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|F
|22:30
|25
|14-Jan-2019
|United Arab Emirates
|Thailand
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|A
|22:30
|26
|14-Jan-2019
|India
|Bahrain
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|A
|22:30
|27
|15-Jan-2019
|Australia
|Syria
|Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain
|B
|20:00
|28
|15-Jan-2019
|Palestine
|Jordan
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|B
|20:00
|29
|16-Jan-2019
|South Korea
|China
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|C
|20:00
|30
|16-Jan-2019
|Kyrgyz Republic
|Philippines
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|C
|20:00
|31
|16-Jan-2019
|Vietnam
|Yemen
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|D
|22:30
|32
|16-Jan-2019
|Iran
|Iraq
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|D
|22:30
|33
|17-Jan-2019
|Oman
|Turkmenistan
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|F
|20:00
|34
|17-Jan-2019
|Japan
|Uzbekistan
|Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain
|F
|20:00
|35
|17-Jan-2019
|Saudi Arabia
|Qatar
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|E
|22:30
|36
|17-Jan-2019
|Lebanon
|North Korea
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|E
|22:30
Round of 16
|Match No.
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Time
|37
|20-Jan-2019
|Winner Group B
|3rd Group A/C/D
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|17:30
|38
|20-Jan-2019
|Runner-Up Group A
|Runner-Up Group C
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|20:30
|39
|20-Jan-2019
|Winner Group D
|3rd Group B/E/F
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|23:30
|40
|21-Jan-2019
|Winner Group F
|Runner-Up Group E
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|17:30
|41
|21-Jan-2019
|Runner-Up Group B
|Runner-Up Group F
|Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain
|20:30
|42
|21-Jan-2019
|Winner Group A
|3rd Group C/D/E
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|23:30
|43
|22-Jan-2019
|Winner Group C
|3rd Group A/B/F
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|19:30
|44
|22-Jan-2019
|Winner Group E
|Runner-Up Group D
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|22:30
Quarterfinals
|Match No.
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Time
|45
|24-Jan-2019
|Winner Match 37
|Winner Match 40
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|19:30
|46
|24-Jan-2019
|Winner Match 38
|Winner Match 39
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|22:30
|47
|25-Jan-2019
|Winner Match 43
|Winner Match 44
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|19:30
|48
|25-Jan-2019
|Winner Match 42
|Winner Match 41
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|22:30
Semifinals
|Match No.
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Time
|49
|28-Jan-2019
|Winner Match 46
|Winner Match 45
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|20:30
|50
|29-Jan-2019
|Winner Match 47
|Winner Match 48
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|20:30
Final
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Time
|01-Feb-2019
|Winner Match 49
|Winner Match 50
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|20:30
Where to watch
FOX Sports will telecast the matches LIVE for viewers in Malaysia and Singapore. Channel 7 will cover the tournament for Thailand and VTV in Vietnam.
