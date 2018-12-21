Philippines are set to make their debut in the AFC Asian Cup in January, and Azkals star Stephan Schrock, who has already been a part of several historic moments in Philippines football, has expressed his wonder at being a part of the continental competition.

Schrock, who has featured heavily in the Azkals’ rise in the past decade, feels their Asian Cup bow will be the icing on the cake for Filipino football; a moment that’s yet to sink in.

Speaking to AFC’s official website, the 32-year-old said, “It’s still hard to believe we’ll be taking part in the competition: it’s like seeing Luxembourg in the European Championship, or the World Cup! Seven years ago, I remember people telling me that in 10-20 years that the Asian Cup would be possible. But the reality was a different one.”

The Azkals have been drawn in an incredibly difficult group, but Schrock feels his team can go out and express themselves with nothing to lose.

“For sure, China and Korea are big names. Particularly Korea. I played against Son Heung-min when he was in Hamburg and a few of the other players when they were at Augsburg and Mainz.

“They bring everything. Technically and tactically they are on an extremely high level not only in Asia but world football. But they should be concerned about us, as we have nothing to lose.

“We will be the underdog, for sure, and not many people are betting on us, but we’re not going to make up the numbers. We are fully embracing this unrealistic statement we’re giving to Asia.”

Philippines narrowly missed out on qualification in 2015, losing the 2014 AFC Challenge Cup final to Palestine, but the Ceres-Negros winger has put that disappointment firmly behind him and is looking forward to the 2019 edition, which he feels will be the highlight of his career.

“This Asian Cup will definitely be the highlight; not even just of my international career but my entire football career in general!”