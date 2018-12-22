Players from around the globe will converge in the Gulf nation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where Asia’s best will be decided.

The tournament will span almost a month kicking off on January 5 and concluding with the crunch finale on February 1 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the new Asian champions crowned.

As they look to lift the coveted trophy, every Asian nation has summoned their best talents, including a few who play in ‘the best league in the world’ — the Premier League.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at eight Premier League stars who can lead their country’s march to glory in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

MATHEW RYAN (Australia, Brighton & Hove Albion)

The 26-year-old Australian goalkeeper has started all 17 Premier League games for the Seagulls who sit 13th with 21 points. In the 1,530 minutes he has been on the field, Ryan has made 56 saves — the fifth best in the league behind Joe Hart, Lukasz Fabianski, Neil Etheridge and David de Gea — while also keeping three clean sheets.

Ryan joined Brighton after a loan spell with Belgian side Genk in 2017 and has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for Chris Hughton’s side. He has 49 caps for Australia and helped the Socceroos lift the Asian Cup in 2015 on home soil where he kept three clean sheets to guide Australia to their maiden title.

AARON MOOY (Australia, Huddersfield Town)

Whether the midfielder will be setting foot in UAE despite being named in Australia’s 23-man squad is yet unknown. But if he doesn’t, it will be a huge miss for Australia as well as for the tournament itself. After the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, things were looking up for Mooy who began the season in fine fettle at Huddersfield Town.

However, after making 15 starts in the English top flight, disaster struck for the Socceroo when he tore the medial collateral ligament on his right knee during a 1-0 loss to Arsenal early December. Though the club doctors have ruled him out of the Asian Cup, Australia, who have sent their own experts for a second opinion, badly want him in UAE.

Whether he will turn up in the yellow of Australia next month, only time will tell!

ALIREZA JAHANBAKHSH (Iran, Brighton & Hove Albion)

The Iranian forward made a move to England following three seasons with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar — his scintillating final season with AZ seeing him score 21 goals to become the league’s top scorer. He is still adjusting to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, but has already made 10 appearances for the club – four of them from the start.

And Iran gaffer Carlos Queiroz will be hoping that his striker will put in what he has learnt among the big boys to his team’s advantage at the Asian Cup in January. The 25-year-old is yet to win a silverware at the senior international stage and will be hoping to break that duck in UAE come February 1.

YOSHINORI MUTO (Japan, Newcastle United)

The Newcastle United forward was initially not included in Japan’s AFC Asian Cup squad, but a last-minute injury to Takuma Asano forced coach Hajime Moriyasu to turn to the 26-year-old striker. Muto has scored one goal in four starts for Newcastle so far this season since moving to England’s Northeast from Bundesliga outfit Mainz.

The 26-year-old was also part of Samurai Blue’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, but only made one appearance as his team reached the Round of 16 where they lost out narrowly to Belgium. Japan are one of the favourites to win the tournament and Muto will be hoping he will have a greater role to play as they gun for a record fifth title.

MAYA YOSHIDA (Japan, Southampton)

Yoshida has become a veteran of the Premier League having entered his seventh season in the English top division. He has amassed 135 Premier League appearances during that period and has been one of the first names in the team sheet for the Saints. And he has recently begun what could be an exciting association with coach Ralph Hasenhuttl at the club.

Yoshida played a huge role in the back line of the Japanese defence at the 2018 FIFA World Cup playing every minute of their group stage matches helping the team reach the Round of 16. He was part of Japan’s title-winning squad at the Asian Cup 2011 in Qatar and will be hoping to repeat the feat at another Gulf country this time around.

KI SUNG-YUENG (Korea Republic, Newcastle United)

Newcastle have two first-team stars set to miss the month of January as South Korea’s Ki Sung-yueng joins Muto among the call-ups for the Asian championship. And it will be a big blow for the Magpies as Ki had hit a purple patch for the Premier League club in recent weeks.

And Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was not one to hide his disappointment of losing his star. “Believe me, I was talking a lot about (keeping him for a few more matches in December), but there’s no chance,” he said. The former Swansea star with a wealth of 103 international caps was at the wrong end of the result in the 2015 final and will be looking to make amends.

SON HEUNG-MIN (Korea Republic, Tottenham Hotspur)

Son is without a doubt the biggest star of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. The South Korean winger has gone from strength to strength since joining Tottenham in 2015. He has scored three goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season and also netted thrice in other competitions as well.

In August, Son captained South Korea to gold in the Asian Games 2018 and earned an exemption from the mandatory two-year military service. However, his participation in the Games means that he will only join the national team after the first two group stage matches under a deal the Korea Football Association struck with the Spurs.

NEIL ETHERIDGE (Philippines, Cardiff City FC)

Like Ryan, Etheridge has also kept three clean sheets in the Premier League this season for the Welsh club. He has produced 62 saves in 17 matches for the Bluebirds — the third best figures only behind Burnley’s Hart (72) and West Ham United’s Fabianski (66). He has also denied two penalties this season with only England and Everton star Jordan Pickford equal to him.

However, Etheridge is set to play only a cameo at the Asian Cup after the Philippine Football Federation revealed he was to return to the Premier League outfit after the Azkals’ opening match against South Korea on January 7. He had also played just one game in Philippines’ AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign that ended in the semifinals.